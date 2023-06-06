Unisa suspends registrar for ‘breaching code of ethics and conduct’

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

The University of South Africa (Unisa) has placed registrar, Professor Steward Mothata, on precautionary suspension.

In a statement on Tuesday, Unisa said it had outlined issues leading to Mothata’s suspension in a confidential letter shared directly with him.

According to the letter of suspension, Mothata is being investigated for breaching confidentiality, gross abuse of office, gross dishonesty, gross insubordination and giving and making damaging statements in execution of his duties in the public place.

“In addition to the nature of the misconduct and the seriousness thereof, I am convinced that your continued role as the university registrar and secretary of council will continue to jeopardise and undermine the official business of the university and that of council because there exists a reasonable fear that misconduct of a similar nature may continue and concern that you might interfere with the witnesses and the smooth running of the hearing,” reads the letter in part.

Registrar suspension ‘necessary’ – Unisa

The university further defended its decision to suspend Mothata following media reports in which he was quoted as saying he had been suspended for “telling the truth” and that the suspension letter he received was “vague”.

Unisa said it was “necessary” to put Mothata on precautionary suspension owing to his alleged conduct which is in breach of the Unisa’s University Code of Ethics and Conduct and the Employee Disciplinary Code.

“It is the university’s view that the suspension is necessary for the continued functioning and governance of the University. The university is of the view that due processes were followed which informed the decision to place the Registrar on suspension,” said Unisa.

“The university also noted rumours being peddled in the public domain that Council no longer quorate and as such cannot hold meetings. The university has obtained a legal opinion that states that Council does quorate and should therefore continue with its business.”

Unisa also reassured its community and stakeholders that the university’s business will continue as usual.

“Staff are encouraged to continue going the extra mile in promoting the academic project and providing support service to students.”