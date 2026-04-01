University of Forte Hare suspends vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu

Three other senior managers were also sanctioned.

The University of Fort Hare’s (UFH) vice-chancellor, Professor Sakhela Buhlungu, has been suspended.

Buhlungu was placed on precautionary suspension on Tuesday. Three other senior managers were also sanctioned.

Forensic investigation

Chairperson of the UFH Council, Siyanda Makaula, said the Council informed the university community of the outcome of the forensic investigation into the appointment of two executive directors.

Makaula said the Council carefully considered the findings and recommendations contained in the report.

Findings

According to Makaula, the investigation established that four senior management employees, including the vice-chancellor, failed to comply with the requirements of Section 19.1 of the University Statute, in that council approval was not obtained for the appointments of the executive directors.

“Considering these findings, the Council unanimously resolved that appropriate disciplinary action be instituted against the implicated employees.

“The vice-chancellor and principal, Professor Sakhela Buhlungu, was duly notified of the outcome of the investigation, as well as Council’s resolution regarding consequence management. He was afforded an opportunity to make representations as to why disciplinary action should not be instituted against him,” Makaula said.

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Suspension

Makaula said following consideration of his representations, Council resolved, at its meeting on 30 March 2026, to place Buhlungu on precautionary suspension.

“The suspension has since taken effect.”

Concerns

Makaula added that the suspension is a significant development and may lead to uncertainty, concern, and apprehension among staff, students, and the wider University community.

“In order to maintain continuity and stability in the University’s operations, Council has appointed the DVC: Research, Partnerships and Innovation (RPI), Dr Nthabi Taola-Mjimba, to serve as Acting Vice-Chancellor and Principal until the conclusion of the ongoing disciplinary processes.

“We wish to reassure all staff, students, and the wider Fort Hare community that this measure is precautionary in nature. We are committed to following due process in accordance with the relevant governance rules, policies, and legal frameworks,” Makaula said.

Assassination attempt

Buhlungu took over the reins of UFH in 2017, succeeding Dr Mvuyo Tom. In 2021, his term as vice-chancellor was extended.

In January 2023, Buhlungu survived an assassination attempt.

Buhlungu’s bodyguard, Mboneli Vesele, was shot dead by assailants who were in a vehicle near his Alice campus residence.

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