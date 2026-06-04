Braamfischerville teen murder: Police arrest 19-year-old suspect

The schoolboy was hacked to death with a panga.

The South African Police Services (Saps) have arrested a 19-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of a teen in Johannesburg.

The 18‑year‑old schoolboy was hacked to death with a panga in a brutal attack that left the community reeling.

The attack occurred in Braamfischerville on Tuesday, 2 June.

Arrest

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said the suspect was arrested a day after the attack.

“Dobsonville detectives have arrested a 19-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old boy. The arrest was effected on Wednesday, 3 June, following an intensive investigation by the detectives.

“The suspect is expected to appear before the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 5 June,” Sibeko said.

Police investigations into the matter are continuing.

Attack

Police were notified of the incident when receiving a report of a death at a local clinic.

“Upon arrival, they were directed by medical personnel to the lifeless body of the victim. Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased, a learner at a secondary school in Meadowlands, had left home earlier that morning to visit a friend in Phase 1, Braamfischerville,” Sibeko said.

“It is alleged that the two proceeded to a secondary school in the area where the deceased was attacked and assaulted by unknown suspects.”

Sibeko said the teen sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local clinic in a private vehicle for medical treatment, and he later succumbed to his injuries.

Mossel Bay unrest

Meanwhile, the South African Police Service (Saps) in the Western Cape has moved swiftly to dispel misinformation after violent unrest erupted in KwaNonqaba, Mossel Bay, where shacks were torched, lives lost, and communities left reeling from a weekend of chaos.

The incident unfolded on Friday, 29 May, when George Public Order Police officers, supported by local units, responded to sporadic violence in the Asla Park informal settlement, where about 55 shacks were set alight, allegedly by a group of people.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said deployments, working with fire services and disaster management teams, quelled the situation, though several residents were displaced.