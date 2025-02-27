US health funding stopped permanently: Here’s what we know so far

While the department acknowledged the potential consequences for public health initiatives, it urged the public not to panic.

US President Donald Trump has permanently closed the funding gap for health organisations across South Africa, The Citizen has learned.

Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that were affected by a funding freeze announced by the US last month have now had their funding completely cancelled.

The initial freeze was enacted through an executive order signed by President Trump.

Department of Health response

Department of Health spokesperson Foster Mohale told The Citizen that officials are still seeking clarity on the situation.

“The Department has noted media reports about the cancellation. We haven’t received a formal correspondence on the cancellation,” Mohale said.

Mohale said it was not yet clear if the notice they would receive on the termination would be different to ones sent to NGOs overnight.

We’ve not received funding from the government, the USA, and so we’ve not received the letter. We don’t know if our letter will differ from those sent to the NGO. We will wait for the formal letter and its contents and take it from there,” he explained.

According to the Centre for Health Journalism Bhekisisa, the letters received by NGOs read that funding was “not aligned with Agency priorities” and that “continuing this program is not in the national interest.”

It also instructed organisations to “immediately cease all activities, terminate all subawards and contracts, and avoid incurring any further obligations chargeable to the award, except for unavoidable costs related to this Termination Notice”.

Some organisations reportedly also received emails with attached letters, which ended with “thank you for partnering with USAID and God Bless America.”

What will happen to those who received help from funded programs?

He acknowledged the potential consequences for public health initiatives.

“The department will do everything possible to mitigate the impact of this, especially access to lifesaving HIV treatment to ensure all people who have been receiving treatment from private sites funded by USAID, they should go to the nearest public health facilities to continue their journey.

“It will have an impact, but not that huge impact, especially with regards to treatment. I see the most impact would be mainly on those who were on the payroll of the USA.”

Mohale noted that the immediate effects have been limited primarily to salary disruptions.

When asked about potential medicine shortages, he was reassuring.

“Don’t feel abandoned during difficult times, so just go to the public clinic and get your treatment for now,” he stated.

Government planning

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi previously revealed that the US government had initiated a 90-day review period of Pepfar funding.

“The assessment by the US government, not us… they say they are going to assess whether the programme they are funding, not only in South Africa, all over the world, is in line with the values and the beliefs and objectives of the American people and American government,” Motsoaledi explained.

The minister disclosed that initial discussions had occurred with US officials, complicated by the absence of an American ambassador in South Africa, with only a chargé d’affaires currently serving in that capacity.

