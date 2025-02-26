Clinic services resume after flooding in Ga-Rankuwa

According to the Gauteng Department of Health, the facility was closed for three hours on Monday to allow for a cleanup.

The Phedisong 4 clinic being cleaned up after it was flooded. Picture: Supplied.

Ga-Rankuwa residents were left without access to healthcare services for hours on Monday after heavy rains flooded the Phedisong 4 clinic.

The downpour, which hit the area on Sunday afternoon, caused water to seep into the facility through the doors, leading to a temporary closure.

According to the Gauteng Department of Health, the facility was closed for three hours on Monday to allow for a cleanup, assessment of the impact, and planning for necessary repairs.

Images and reports of the incident surfaced on social media, showing the extent of the flooding inside the clinic.

Speaking to The Citizen on Wednesday, department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba stated that operations resumed on the same day.

“There was diversion of emergency clients to Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital and facility referrals by medical staff to ensure continuity of quality healthcare,” he said.

New sinkhole caused by heavy rains in Tshwane

The weekend’s heavy rains also led to significant damage across Tshwane, leaving yet another sinkhole in Lyttelton.

The new sinkhole appeared on the corner of Van Riebeeck and Trichardt streets, it caused the house boundary wall and part of the front yard to collapse.

Ward councillor Johan van Burren confirmed that the ground gave way on Saturday.

There are concerns that the sinkhole may collapse at any moment since secondary fissures have appeared around it.

Last week another hole formed on DF Malan Avenue, also in Lyttelton.

City of Tshwane MMC for corporate and shared services Kholofelo Morodi last week led a tour and assessment of the five largest sinkholes in Centurion, most of which are in Lyttelton.

Morodi said the situation demanded urgent action and the administration had begun to implement a comprehensive plan to restore and protect the region.

Additional reporting by Marizka Coetzer

