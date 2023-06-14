By Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
3 minute read
14 Jun 2023
4:45 am
News

US fury escalates at SA-Russia link

South Africa may be booted out of trade deal and face sanctions, according to analysts.

Russia-Ukraine war / Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during the official welcoming ceremony for the heads of state and government of states participating in the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi on October 23, 2019. (Photo by Sergei Chirikov / POOL / AFP)
US pressure is mounting on South Africa over its relations with Russia – the latest sparked by a letter from bipartisan American lawmakers calling on the Joe Biden administration to consider moving this year’s African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) forum to another country. This is likely to raise the stakes, sending markets into a jittery state, according to an expert. The latest salvo by a group of legislators, representing Democrats and Republicans, has come as the clearest indication that SA is set to face the wrath of the US government – being kicked out of the lucrative, multibillion-rand preferential...

