Daily news update: Mkhwebane spills beans, NHI Bill passed, and US lawmakers want SA punished

Daily news update: 14 June
Ocean Basket-gate: Mkhwebane blames impeachment inquiry for Joemat-Pettersson’s death
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane addressed bribery, extortion and corruptions claims surrounding the Section 194 Inquiry into her fitness to hold office in an explosive “tell-all” media conference held on Tuesday, 13 June.
Mkhwebane opened the briefing at The Capital Hotel on The Park, in Sandton, by expressing her condolences to the family of late ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson, who passed away at her Cape Town home on 5 June 2023.
‘One of ANC’s biggest scams’: Parliament passes controversial NHI bill
Parliament has passed the controversial National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, paving the way for universal healthcare in South Africa.
The African National Congress (ANC) used its majority in the National Assembly to vote in favour of the NHI Bill on Thursday.
The Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) were among the parties that voted against the bill.
US lawmakers want SA punished for its stance over Russia
A group of US lawmakers, from both the Democratic and Republican parties, has asked the White House to move the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) summit away from South Africa.
They want this to be done as a sanction against South Africa’s perceived support of Russia.
They also said South Africa should not host the summit if it is at risk of losing its Agoa status.
‘I inherited a city in tatters’ – Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda
City of Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda once again took a swipe at the former DA-led coalition government in the metro.
During the council’s State of the City debate on Tuesday, Al Jama-ah’s Gwamanda appeared to be in good health after falling ill last week.
Judging from the responses of political parties, Gwamanda’s address appears to have been warmly received by most opposition parties.
Ramaphosa and EC Premier Oscar Mabuyane to face off in court over fake qualifications
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane are expected to face off in the Eastern Cape High Court sitting in Bisho on Tuesday, over allegations that the latter used a team of ghost writers for his master’s research proposal.
Mabuyane, who is also a member of the governing party’s national executive committee, is believed to have faked his way into a PhD in public administration with the help of a tainted University of Fort Hare (UFH) professor Edwin Ijeoma and his secret team of ghost writers.
Electricity minister and staff will spark for R13m a year
The nation waited with bated breath for the lightbulb moment as to what the function and powers of Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa would be.
It took 11 very long weeks for President Cyril Ramaphosa to figure out exactly what he wants his electricity minister to do and how much this would set back taxpayers.
By the looks of it, about R13 million a year will suffice to keep Ramokgopa and his team fired up.
Ambitious Entertainment loses expensive court case against Blaq Diamond
“In light of the court order Ambitious Entertainment accepts it with utmost respect and will comply accordingly.
“However, we would like to inform our valued supporters that we will be diligently exploring the available legal avenues to appeal the judgement. We believe it is important to exercise our right to respectfully challenge the decision and seek further clarity,” said Ambitious Entertainment in a statement.
This after Blaq Diamond, which is made up of Ndumiso Mdletshe and Sphelele Dunywa, filed an urgent court application against the label for taking down their music on YouTube and other streaming platforms.
Aphiwe Dyantyi back in rugby, as Sharks announce Bok’s return
Springbok wing Aphiwe Dyantyi has been signed by the Sharks, following the end of a four-year ban for using a prohibited substance.
The news was revealed on Tuesday morning by the Sharks. Dyantyi previously played for the Lions and earned 13 Springbok caps in 2018/19.
However, in 2019 the now 28-year-old tested positive for metandienone, methyltestosterone and LGD-4033, which are all on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s banned substances list.
