Daily news update: Mkhwebane spills beans, NHI Bill passed, and US lawmakers want SA punished

Ocean Basket-gate: Mkhwebane blames impeachment inquiry for Joemat-Pettersson’s death

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane during the parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office on 25 August 2022. Picture: Gallo Images / Daily Maverick /Leila Dougan

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane addressed bribery, extortion and corruptions claims surrounding the Section 194 Inquiry into her fitness to hold office in an explosive “tell-all” media conference held on Tuesday, 13 June.

Mkhwebane opened the briefing at The Capital Hotel on The Park, in Sandton, by expressing her condolences to the family of late ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson, who passed away at her Cape Town home on 5 June 2023.

‘One of ANC’s biggest scams’: Parliament passes controversial NHI bill

Health workers are seen at the Nasrec Field Hospital for Covid-19 on 25 January 2021. Picture: Michel Bega

Parliament has passed the controversial National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, paving the way for universal healthcare in South Africa.

The African National Congress (ANC) used its majority in the National Assembly to vote in favour of the NHI Bill on Thursday.

The Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) were among the parties that voted against the bill.

US lawmakers want SA punished for its stance over Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka on 28 June 2019. Picture: Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP

A group of US lawmakers, from both the Democratic and Republican parties, has asked the White House to move the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) summit away from South Africa.

They want this to be done as a sanction against South Africa’s perceived support of Russia.

They also said South Africa should not host the summit if it is at risk of losing its Agoa status.

‘I inherited a city in tatters’ – Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda

City of Joburg mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda at Braamfontein Council Chambers on 5 May 2023. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

City of Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda once again took a swipe at the former DA-led coalition government in the metro.

During the council’s State of the City debate on Tuesday, Al Jama-ah’s Gwamanda appeared to be in good health after falling ill last week.

Judging from the responses of political parties, Gwamanda’s address appears to have been warmly received by most opposition parties.

Ramaphosa and EC Premier Oscar Mabuyane to face off in court over fake qualifications

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane. Picture: Gallo images

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane are expected to face off in the Eastern Cape High Court sitting in Bisho on Tuesday, over allegations that the latter used a team of ghost writers for his master’s research proposal.

Mabuyane, who is also a member of the governing party’s national executive committee, is believed to have faked his way into a PhD in public administration with the help of a tainted University of Fort Hare (UFH) professor Edwin Ijeoma and his secret team of ghost writers.

Electricity minister and staff will spark for R13m a year

Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa briefs the media in Cape Town on Friday on the progress regarding the implementation of the energy action plan. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

The nation waited with bated breath for the lightbulb moment as to what the function and powers of Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa would be.

It took 11 very long weeks for President Cyril Ramaphosa to figure out exactly what he wants his electricity minister to do and how much this would set back taxpayers.

By the looks of it, about R13 million a year will suffice to keep Ramokgopa and his team fired up.

Ambitious Entertainment loses expensive court case against Blaq Diamond

Music pair Blaq Diamond have just won a case against their former record label, Ambitious Entertainment. Picture: Blaq Diamond/Instagram

“In light of the court order Ambitious Entertainment accepts it with utmost respect and will comply accordingly.

“However, we would like to inform our valued supporters that we will be diligently exploring the available legal avenues to appeal the judgement. We believe it is important to exercise our right to respectfully challenge the decision and seek further clarity,” said Ambitious Entertainment in a statement.

This after Blaq Diamond, which is made up of Ndumiso Mdletshe and Sphelele Dunywa, filed an urgent court application against the label for taking down their music on YouTube and other streaming platforms.

Aphiwe Dyantyi back in rugby, as Sharks announce Bok’s return

Aphiwe Dyantyi of the Lions celebrates after scoring a try during the Super Rugby match between Emirates Lions and Hurricanes at Emirates Airline Park on June 08, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Springbok wing Aphiwe Dyantyi has been signed by the Sharks, following the end of a four-year ban for using a prohibited substance.

The news was revealed on Tuesday morning by the Sharks. Dyantyi previously played for the Lions and earned 13 Springbok caps in 2018/19.

However, in 2019 the now 28-year-old tested positive for metandienone, methyltestosterone and LGD-4033, which are all on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s banned substances list.

