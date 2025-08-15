US report on human rights abuse in SA rejected

Government and analysts say the report is politically biased and risks further damaging relations between the two nations.

The recently released report from the US stating the human rights of minorities in South Africa are being violated serves as a wake-up call, but its credibility is questionable, according to political experts.

They were commenting on the US state department annual report in which SA is accused of a “substantially worrying step towards land expropriation of Afrikaners and further abuses against racial minorities”.

The report also cites other human rights concerns, including arbitrary killings, arbitrary arrests, repression of racial minorities and a lack of government action to investigate and prosecute officials involved in these abuses.

Dirco rejects ‘deeply flawed’ report

The department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) said it was “disappointed” at the report’s findings.

“We find the report to be an inaccurate and deeply flawed account that fails to reflect the reality of our constitutional democracy. The report’s reliance on a-contextual information and discredited accounts is highly concerning.

“It cites an incident involving the deaths of farm workers and, despite the matter being actively adjudicated by our independent judiciary, misleadingly presents it as an extrajudicial killing.

“This is a fundamental distortion of the facts, as the individuals are formally arraigned before a court of law.

“Similarly, incidents of police using force are mentioned without acknowledging the robust processes in place, where institutions to protect our democracy are investigating if due process was followed and if such force was warranted.”

Dirco added that SA has a transparent system with information freely available from law enforcement agencies and Chapter 9 institutions.

“It is ironic that a report from a nation that has exited the UN Human Rights Council and, therefore, no longer sees itself as accountable in a multilateral peer review system would produce one-sided factfree reports without due process or engagement.”

‘No easy way out’

Prof Theo Neethling of the University of Free State said the report was a damning indictment of SA, yet it is on shaky ground, relying on political perceptions rather than facts.

“The US and SA governments do not see eye to eye on key issues. Considerable work lies ahead in the diplomatic arena for SA, as the matter can only be resolved through diplomacy.

“SA’s diplomatic relations with the US have been strained for years and this latest report has only worsened the situation.

“It is unclear whether this comes directly from President Donald Trump or members of his administration, but one thing is certain: there is no easy way out of this diplomatic quagmire.

“The report also puts President Cyril Ramaphosa in a difficult position, requiring a decisive response if the SA government is serious about restoring its relationship with the US to a healthy footing.”

Neethling said the situation was also putting the Ramaphosa government in a tricky position regarding the hosting of the G20 summit, as despite the report’s factual shortcomings, it puts the country in the spotlight, while doing little to inspire confidence among investors.

US accused of undermining sovereignty

Political analyst Prof Ntsikelelo Breakfast said the US is undermining SA’s sovereignty.

“No country, according to public international law, has the right to interfere in the domestic affairs of another country,” he said.

“If there are human rights abuses, there are platforms to address that.

“Why are they questioning our policies? The US has its own racially inspired policies. Their action is a sign of disrespect. This is just being disrespectful.”

Breakfast said the relationship between the countries was benefiting SA, therefore Ramaphosa must find a way of restoring harmonious relations while protecting the country’s sovereignty.

Call for government to address law and order crisis

Christo van der Rheede, executive director of the FW de Klerk Foundation, said the report should be a wake-up call for the government of national unity and the ANC.

The country faces a serious breakdown in law and order, and urgent steps must be taken to restore it, he added.

“However, we need to scrutinise how the facts in the report are presented and to agree on the following: first, the report is partially flawed in that it singles out Afrikaners as a minority group specifically targeted.

It is simply not true. No land is expropriated without compensation and no genocide is happening.

“Particularly worrying is the following statement: ‘Significant human rights issues included credible reports of… the repression of racial minorities’.

“Second, the letter and spirit of our constitution, in terms of human dignity, equality, human rights and freedoms, is under attack and urgent steps are required to ensure it is adhered to by all levels of government.”

Van der Rheede added it would have been more credible if the 2024 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices were aligned with key constitutional imperatives and values and the failures of the state.

“All South Africans are impacted by ill-conceived economic policies, a stagnant economy, unemployment, crime, erosion of state capacity, poor service delivery and other socioeconomic ills.

“At the heart of this is a breakdown in law and order. And yes, our government must take full responsibility for the state we are in.”

Claims of targeted genocide dismissed

Political analyst Goodenough Mashego said: “Most European countries with embassies here do regular checks when it comes to democracy and human rights.

“None has produced a report that says SA has a policy of disenfranchising Afrikaners, taking their land, killing them or committing genocide.”

