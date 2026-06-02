Bafana Bafana visa drama: McKenzie thanks US Embassy, says ‘fault entirely on our side’

While some have blamed the US Consulate for the debacle, McKenzie rejected the criticism.

As Bafana Bafana gear up for their highly anticipated opening clash against Mexico in the 2026 Fifa World Cup on 11 June 2026, the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture has extended heartfelt thanks to the United States (US) Embassy in South Africa for expediting the players’ travel documents, ensuring the team’s seamless passage to the global stage.

McKenzie confirmed on Sunday night that all players had secured their US visas and would depart for the tournament on Monday, a day later than originally scheduled.

The squad was initially set to leave for its training base in Pachuca, Mexico, on Sunday morning, but an administrative lapse left several players without the required paperwork.

Blame

While some have blamed the US Consulate for the debacle, McKenzie rejected the criticism.

“We should not blame the US Embassy SA. They even worked on a Sunday for the first time ever and have been only too helpful, bending over backwards.

“The fault is entirely on our side, and making statements against the US staffers is not helping the situation for future applications,” said McKenzie.

We should not blame the @USEmbassySA. They even worked on a Sunday for the first time ever and have been only too helpful, bending over backwards. The fault is entirely on our side, and making statements against the US staffers is not helping the situation for future applications — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) June 1, 2026

Iran

The Iranian Embassy in South Africa also weighed in on the visa saga.

“Despite claims of sports diplomacy, the United States has failed to issue visas to members of the South African national football team. Politics over people.”

US

However, the US Embassy in South Africa rejected the claims.

“Given how gracious Safa was in expressing its gratitude for the speed with which the United States expedited its visas, you have to wonder about these Iranians and their hysterical posts. Either they are incapable of managing the process properly, or they are acting in bad faith.”

Given how gracious @SAFA_net was in expressing its gratitude for the speed with which the United States expedited its visas, you have to wonder about these Iranians (@IraninSA ) and their hysterical posts. Either they are incapable of managing the process properly or they are… pic.twitter.com/T7rTyuVnCo — U.S. Mission SA (@USEmbassySA) June 1, 2026

Apology

On Monday, the South African Football Association (Safa) expressed regret about the delays.

“Safa apologises to the nation for these unexpected travel delays and would like to thank the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) for their assistance, as well as the US Consulate in Johannesburg, which went beyond their call of duty over the weekend to ensure that the visas were issued for all our players to travel.”

Bafana manager

Much of the blame was directed at controversial Bafana team manager Vincent Tseka.

Tseka previously hit the headlines after Bafana were charged by the world footballing body, Fifa, for fielding an ineligible Teboho Mokoena in a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Lesotho on March 21, 2025.

The incident nearly cost Bafana a place at the World Cup.

One nation

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa called on South Africans to unite behind the national football team as it prepares to face Mexico in the Fifa World Cup opener, carrying the hopes of 62 million citizens.

Ramaphosa concluded with a rallying cry: “One Team. One Nation. Behind Bafana. Behind South Africa. United by our Flag, inspired by our Team. 62 million cheering voices. One Dream.”

This year’s Fifa World Cup will be hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico from 11 June to 19 July 2026.