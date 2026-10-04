‘Heads are going to roll’: Vhembe managers in firing line after water projects abandoned

Water projects were abandoned by contractors after the Vhembe District ran out of money

Two senior managers at the beleaguered Vhembe District Municipality in Limpopo could face serious consequences for allegedly overcommitting on bulk water projects worth more than R400 million.

The allegations came to light after several service providers contracted to deliver the projects abandoned the sites in the former Venda homeland last week.

This comes 11 months after former Roads Agency Limpopo CEO Gabriel Maluleke was fired in November 2024 after a disciplinary hearing found him guilty of financial misconduct for spending an unbudgeted R1.3 billion on road projects.

Water projects abandoned

The decision to abandon projects also comes only a month before the crucial 4 November local government elections.

Vhembe District Municipality confirmed this week that it had received letters from service providers indicating they would no longer work on the idle projects.

‘No money left’

In response to questions by The Citizen at the Vhembe District offices on Thursday, Mayor Miyelani Chauke confirmed the allegations.

“I was only made aware of the impasse when contractors sent letters to my office alerting us about leaving site. When I spoke to my staff, I was told there was no money left in the coffers to complete the projects,” said Chauke.

The mayor said he had written to Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba and the ANC at its Frans Mohlala headquarters for guidance on how to address the matter.

“But I can assure you, heads are definitely going to roll because I have directives from high echelons at Mowaneng [Office of the Premier], the ANC and the National Department of Water and Sanitation on how to deal with the matter. They said, Mr Chauke, we are willing to assist you with funds to complete the projects, as long as you apply consequence management,” he said.

Chauke said his main mandate from the premier was to change the lives of the people of Vhembe.

“The premier said although the district faced many other challenges, top of the list should be water provision,” he said.

Without naming the projects or the companies involved, the municipality said they formed part of a programme to supply water to drought-stricken villages, farming areas and towns in Musina and Malamulele.

Water issues in the municipality

Outlining milestones from his first 100 days in office, Chauke detailed the interventions he had made and the challenges he inherited.

“Our focus is on accelerating capital projects that expand and rehabilitate the district’s water and wastewater infrastructure. Among the key projects receiving attention are the Ngwenani-Themeli water supply and bulk reticulation project, as well as interventions benefiting Chavani and surrounding communities,” he said.

Chauke then started blowing his own horn.

“This is a rural municipality, and I am one of the youngest mayors in South Africa. But because of teamwork, dedication and commitment, me and my hardworking team of professionals managed to move the municipality’s blue drop [programme] from 39.35% in the past financial year to a staggering 63.78%. As if that was not enough, on the part of sanitation, our green drop [programme] also improved from 24% to 58.2%.”

Some areas in the municipality still have water in drips and drabs.

After community unrest in Musina in March 2022, former water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu – who is now police minister on suspension amid corruption allegations – signed a memorandum of understanding with Mozambique on a cross-border water project to benefit Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The R8.2 billion project was billed to draw sand and river water from the Limpopo River to augment supply to the embattled Musina-Makhado Special Economic Zone (SEZ). Temporary measures included supplying water to Musina and parts of Thulamela local municipality. According to Mchunu, the temporary project was supposed to be completed in 2025, but a year later, taps are still dry.

In response, Chauke promised it would be resolved soon.

“Our Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina is working round the clock to change the status quo of Musina. As far as I am concerned, the water problems facing the town and its surrounding villages will soon be a thing of the past. The minister will, in the not-so-distant-time, visit the town to conscientise locals on how fast their water challenges will be water under the bridge,” said Chauke.