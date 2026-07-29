Warning of water contamination and supply to these residents

Water plant shut down amid concerns about water contamination.

The City of Mbombela (CoM) has warned residents in the Barberton town extensions about a potential impact on the water supply.

This, the city says, is due to illegal mining activities taking place at the Rimers Creek Water Treatment Plant.

The municipality on Tuesday warned residents that the illegal mining posed a serious risk to their water.

“The municipality wishes to inform all residents that illegal mining activities taking place in the area may pose a serious risk to the quality and reliability of the local water supply,” the municipality said.

According to the municipality, the illegal mining at Rimers Creek was interfering with raw water abstraction.

As a result, operations at the plant had been temporarily suspended.

“Illegal mining happening at Rimers Creek disturbs raw water abstraction and can lead to contamination of water treatment processes and the safety of drinking water.

“The plant operation will be temporarily suspended until the safety and security measures are taken into consideration. This is to ensure the safety of the community. The municipality will continue to supply with Suidkaap plant only,” the municipality stated.

Illegal mining blamed for threat to water supply

According to reports, CoM spokesperson Joseph Ngala confirmed the situation, cautioning residents in Barberton about the potential disruption to their water supply.

The Lowvelder reported that Ngala’s comments came after social media posts claimed that drinking water in the area had been poisoned, allegations the municipality dismissed, insisting that tap water remained safe for consumption.

Residents urged to conserve water and stay alert

With the Rimers Creek plant offline, the municipality said the area would be supplied solely from the Suidkaap plant for the time being.

Residents were urged to use water sparingly and avoid unnecessary consumption while the disruption was addressed.

The municipality further instructed residents to report any unusual changes in the colour, taste, or odour of their tap water to the Municipal Call Centre immediately, and to avoid using water from rivers, streams, or other untreated sources for drinking, cooking, or bathing.

Residents were also asked to follow all municipal updates regarding water quality and supply interruptions.

The municipality said it was working closely with relevant authorities to monitor water quality, protect infrastructure, and address the impact of the illegal mining.

Regular water quality testing was underway, and residents would be informed of any developments.

Municipality condemns spread of false information

Ngala warned that such misinformation caused unnecessary alarm among residents who depended on the municipal water supply.

The municipality also appealed to the public to help address the illegal mining problem, urging community members to report any suspected illegal mining activities to the South African Police Service, the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, or the municipality itself.

It said community cooperation remained essential in protecting water resources and ensuring the health and safety of all residents.