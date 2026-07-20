Mpumalanga cop killer arrested after swift Saps manhunt

The suspect allegedly attacked the officers during a domestic violence call-out.

The South African Police Service in Mpumalanga has made a major breakthrough with the arrest of a 44-year-old suspect linked to the attack that left one Police Sergeant dead and a Police Constable injured.

The incident occurred in Bushbuckridge on Saturday, 18 July 2026.

Manhunt

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said officers traced and arrested the suspect at his place of residence a day later, on Sunday, 19 July 2026.

“The report indicates that, after committing the crime, the suspect fled the scene but later returned once the crime scene had been cleared.”

Masondo said the case docket is being handled by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) – Hawks for further investigation.

Officer lauded

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of Saps in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, lauded the members for the swift arrest.

“The arrest of this suspect sends a clear message that attacks on our men and women in blue can never be tolerated. The team worked tirelessly and responded with urgency to ensure that the perpetrator is swiftly brought to justice. He must face the full might of the law for the alleged brutal killing of a dedicated officer.”

Attack

The suspect allegedly attacked the officers during a domestic violence call-out.

“The report indicates that the suspect became violent and struck the 41‑year‑old police sergeant with a sharp object whilst pushing the 37‑year‑old police constable into a nearby hole, before fleeing the scene,” Masondo said.

“Both police officers were taken to a nearby medical facility. Unfortunately, the police sergeant was certified dead on arrival while the constable was admitted for further medical treatment,” Masondo said.

Complaint

According to police, the incident began when a complainant arrived at Bushbuckridge Police Station at about 9:45pm to report his brother for causing trouble at home. Officers accompanied the complainant to the suspect’s residence.

Masondo explained that the suspect initially appeared calm and cooperative when approached by police outside his home.

But without warning, he retreated inside, only to re‑emerge armed with a sharp object. He then launched a sudden attack on the two officers before fleeing the scene on foot, turning what began as a routine interview into a violent confrontation.