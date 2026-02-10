Was justice served? Outrage over sentence given to Dealesville farmer guilty of animal cruelty

WARNING: This article contains images and information which may be upsetting to some readers.

The Dealesville Magistrate’s Court in the Free State has found a farmer guilty of animal cruelty, handing down a sentence that has sparked debate.

The man received a sentence of a R2 000 fine or eight months’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for three years, according to the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA)’s Communication Lead, Samanta Stelli.

During an inspection by the NSPCA’s Farm Animal Protection Unit on 14 September 2023, Senior Inspector Coetzee found pigs at the farm in a severely neglected state.

They had no access to food or water in the pens, forced to eat the corpses of their companions to survive.

They also had no shelter from the sun, and their skin was inflamed and crusted from untreated sunburn wounds.

As a result, authorities seized 11 pigs.

Veterinarians humanely euthanised one critically weakened sow on site to prevent further suffering, according to Coetzee.

WARNING: The image below may be upsetting to some readers. Discretion is advised

Deceased pigs inside pens at Dealesville farm. Picture: Supplied/ NSPCA

Pig owner laughs, ignoring warning

Coetzee initially tried to inform the farmer about proper pig care.

“However, the owner responded dismissively, laughing and stating that he was going to sleep and that his time should not be wasted,” said Coetzee.

After a follow-up inspection, the farmer made no improvements and stated again that “he had been sleeping” when questioned.

The NSPCA said that while the outcome cannot undo what the animals experienced, it does affirm that their suffering mattered.

Was justice served?

Users online praised the prosecution but expressed concern that the sentence was not appropriate.

A Facebook user commented, “A R2 000 fine is really not enough to make somebody change their ways.”

Another said, “That is hardly a sentence worthy of the torture those animals were put through.”

Under South Africa’s Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962, individuals found guilty of animal cruelty face penalties of up to 12 months in prison, a fine of up to R40 000, or both.

