SPCA lays charges against Daybreak Farms’ bosses

The NSPCA said more than a million chickens died after being subjected to neglect by Daybreak Farms.

The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) has laid criminal charges against the board of directors of Daybreak Farms following a large-scale animal welfare disaster at its operations.

NSPCA spokesperson Jacques Peacock said more than one million chickens died after being subjected to neglect by the company.

This is after the High Court in Johannesburg confirmed its interim order against Daybreak Farms on 23 May compelling it to cease inhumane culling, ensure proper nutrition for all animals, halt chick placements until the NSPCA was satisfied that the birds can be properly cared for, provide the NSPCA with a resolution plan, allow it full access to facilities and cover the NSPCA’s legal costs.

Peacock said following extensive on-site investigations, the NSPCA uncovered overwhelming evidence of gross negligence, systemic mismanagement and a complete abdication of responsibility by Daybreak’s management.

“These failures were not only inhumane but criminal in nature, prompting the NSPCA to take legal action. We will now work closely with the South African Police Service and the National Prosecuting Authority to pursue justice on behalf of the animals that suffered,” he said.

Manager of the NSPCA’s farm animal protection unit, senior inspector Nazareth Appalsamy said the scenes of birds suffering tremendously, left in excruciating pain from cannibalising each other, surviving with large gaping wounds and those too weak to move remain etched into the hearts of people all over the world.

“The law compels us to value every single animal individually,” Appalsamy said. “To witness the suffering of one animal multiplied by a million is not just a disaster – it’s a grave and morally reprehensible failure.”

Southern African Agricultural Initiative CEO Francois Rossouw said it condemned in the strongest terms the gross neglect and mass suffering of animals at Daybreak Farms.

“Over a million birds left to suffer is not only a moral outrage but a glaring indictment of corporate failure,” he said. “We commend the NSPCA for taking firm legal steps and urge the agricultural sector, particularly those in leadership, to reflect deeply on the responsibilities that come with stewardship of life.”

Rossouw said Daybreak’s conduct undermines the integrity of all farmers who work hard and humanely to feed the nation.