Deadly late-night crash claims five lives in Free State

A late-night road crash has claimed the lives of five people on the N1 near Bloemfontein in the Free State.

The incident occurred before midnight on Saturday, 7 February, with all occupants pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency medical services (EMS) confirmed that responders were dispatched following reports of a severe collision.

“Priority-Care Ambulance Service and various other services, including Mangaung Fire and Rescue, were dispatched late Saturday night to reports of a head-on collision on the N1 approximately 40km south of Bloemfontein in the Tierpoort area.

“Upon arrival shortly after [11:00pm], Priority-Care paramedics found that the occupants of both vehicles had sustained fatal injuries after colliding head-on.

“The five occupants from both vehicles were pronounced deceased on scene,” Priority-Care EMS said in a brief statement on Sunday.

The South African Police Service (Saps) have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Fatal collision disrupts traffic in Western Capes

In the Western Cape, a separate fatal accident involving a heavy motor vehicle was reported at Piekenierskloof Pass on the N7.

The head-on collision resulted in the closure of the route, causing significant traffic disruptions.

Motorists were advised to proceed with caution and to use alternative routes while emergency teams worked at the scene.

“While details are still emerging, reports indicate that the collision has caused significant disruption to traffic.

“Emergency services are on the scene, and investigations into the cause of the crash are underway.”

Emergency responders also attended to another incident along the N2 in Macassar, where a bakkie overturned.

Two occupants sustained moderate injuries and were treated at the scene before being transported for further care.

Seven injured in multi-vehicle crash

Meanwhile, emergency services in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) responded to a serious multi-vehicle collision on Madadeni Road near the municipal landfill site outside Newcastle.

First responders arrived to find extensive damage across the roadway following a collision between three passenger vehicles.

The force of the impact sent one of the cars off the road, where it rolled and came to rest in nearby open ground.

Wreckage scattered across the scene prompted emergency teams to quickly cordon off the area to reduce the risk of additional collisions.

“Paramedics conducted a meticulous triage of seven occupants found at the scene.

“Three patients had sustained serious injuries requiring advanced life support intervention and stabilisation.

“Four patients suffered minor injuries, though they remained visibly shaken by the intensity of the crash.

“Due to the severity of the incident and the number of casualties, specialised medical teams worked in tandem with the Newcastle Fire Department and Saps to manage the site,” KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service said.

All seven injured occupants were stabilised and transported to nearby hospitals for further medical treatment.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by Saps.

