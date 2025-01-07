WATCH: Relief for the Vaal Dam as Grootdraai overflow gates open

Views of the Grootdraai Dam in Standerton, Mpumalanga, overflowing with two sluice gates open, 7 January 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Concerns around the low level of the Vaal Dam have been eased a little after the overflow gates at the Grootdraai Dam in Mpumalanga were opened on Tuesday.

The large dam located on the Vaal River, near Standerton, has experienced a large amount of rain and started overflowing this week.

It was announced that sluice gates at the dam would be open on Tuesday to drop levels but this was reportedly moved forward after the water rose faster than expected.

Warning to those downstream

The Department of Water and Sanitation alerted farmers and communities downstream of their plans to open the gates, warning that this would lead to strong currents that could sweep away equipment and property in its path.

“High” water levels were reported on the Vaal River at 11am on Tuesday.

When The Citizen visited the Grootdraai Dam, two gates were open and water was rushing through at an intense rate.

WATCH: Water running through the Grootdraai Dam sluice gates

Views of the #GrootdraaiDam overflowing and with two sluice gates open, sending water to the #VaalDam. ⁦@TheCitizen_News⁩ pic.twitter.com/QzoZ9C1Rst — Michel Bega (@MichelBega) January 7, 2025

Views of the #GrootdraaiDam overflowing and with two sluice gates open, sending water to the #VaalDam ⁦@TheCitizen_News⁩ pic.twitter.com/OzYPrmdKVf — Michel Bega (@MichelBega) January 7, 2025

Relief for the Vaal Dam

The water is set to boost levels in the Vaal Dam, which had until December been dropping by around 1.5 percentage points a week.

The Vaal Dam is an essential part of the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS), which provides water to South Africa’s most populated province Gauteng. Gauteng is landlocked and requires water from various sources to provide the resource to residents and industry.

On the 16th of December, the dam was below a quarter of its capacity. This was down from 26.5% the week before. It was at a far higher 66.8% the year before.

It was predicted that the dam could fall to 18% by the end of March and need emergency intervention from other dams.

‘No need to panic,’ said experts

Water expert Carin Bosman told The Citizen the decline was not a “significant concern”, and “from a water security perspective, the backup system we have in the Sterkfontein Dam will cover any potential shortfalls.

WaterCAN executive manager Ferrial Adam said “good rain” and better governance was needed to stop the decline.

“We need better enforcement of level 1 restrictions. I am still seeing people using hosepipes and watering gardens at midday and these are not residents, but malls and wedding venues,” she added.

Current level 1 restrictions, introduced on 1 September 2024, prohibit using a hosepipe to water your garden, fill your swimming pools, wash your car or clean your pavements for 12 hours daily.

Joburg Water Spokesperson Nolwazi Dhlamini told The Citizen that the level 1 water restrictions were introduced due to the high demand season, which usually occurs between September and March every year (during hot temperature months).

“This is done to try to ensure consistent and uninterrupted water supply. Water consumption has risen significantly, with daily usage reaching approximately 270 litres per person, surpassing the target of 175 litres,” she said.

Additional reporting by Enkosi Selane

