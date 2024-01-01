WATCH: KZN North Coast roadways turn into waterways after heavy rains

The flooding on the roads was extensive, causing widespread disruptions and prompting authorities to stay on high alert.

Residents of the North Coast in KwaZulu-Natal endured a cold and wet New Year’s Eve as kilolitres of water flowed through their roadways following the heavy rainfall in the region.

A few days ago, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) urged people not to go out on Sunday evening.

“We are deeply concerned about the number of fatalities caused by adverse weather conditions. We are still recovering from the devastating floods that claimed [more than] 20 lives in the Ladysmith area.

“We do not want to see more lives lost due to the weather… We encourage everyone to stay at home and ensure their surroundings are safe,” said Cogta MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi.

It was for good reason that such a warning was issued.

Here is a video posted by Arrive Alive on their X account:

Residents also commented on the post with their own videos of the floods.

It was not just a wet and dreary New Year. Several South Africans endured a tragic Christmas, particularly in Ladysmith, where 21 lives were claimed by the floods that swept through the region.

Intense rainfall caused the Bellspruit River, flowing beneath the Mbonontathu bridge, to overflow on Christmas Eve, leading to submerged homes, infrastructure damage, and vehicles being washed away.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said an unconfirmed number of four victims are still outstanding and to continue with the search operations.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel and Kyle Zeeman