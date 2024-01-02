N3TC warns of high traffic volumes as holidaymakers return home

The N3TC said reckless driving has contributed towards the alarming number of serious and fatal road crashes this festive season

The N3TC manages the busy 415km section of the N3 Toll Route between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng. Picture: The Witness

As people return home from their various holiday destination, the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) said it expects high volumes of traffic in the next couple of days.

The N3TC manages the busy 415km section of the N3 Toll Route between Cedara and Durban in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng.

At the peak of the festive season, the N3TC reported there were 2 000 vehicles per hour heading towards KZN.

Road safety

N3TC operations manager Thania Dhoogra said the alarming number of serious and fatal road crashes on the N3 Toll Route this festive season is a cause of major trauma for the families involved.

“Over the next few days, busy traffic conditions can be expected on the N3 Toll Route, especially in a northbound direction (towards Gauteng) as the holiday season comes to an end.”

Dhoogra said he high number of crashes were primarily down to driver behaviour.

“Rather, a lack of accountability and irresponsible driving – including speed, reckless or negligent driving, a loss of concentration, and driver distractions – are the major contributory factors of crashes on the N3 Toll Route.”

“In certain instances, wet weather, mist, and poor visibility contributed to unfavourable road conditions but in most cases, driver behaviour is shown to be the primary contributory factor,” Dhoogra said.

Appeal

Dhoogra urged motorists to drive safely and take precautions while using the N3 toll.

“Road incident management systems (RIMS), visible policing, and the deployment of emergency services teams will be heightened during peak traffic periods.

“We appeal to road users to help reduce road trauma. Plan ahead, stay informed, and be cognisant of the weather or changing road and traffic conditions. Please remain courteous, patient, and alert, especially under difficult conditions, such as when congestion and delays are being experienced,” Dhoogra said.

Dhoogra pleaded with motorists to never attempt to make up for lost time by speeding along sections where traffic is flowing more freely.

