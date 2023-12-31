Seven-year-old boy drowns after being swept away in Enembe River

A seven-year-old boy lost his life while attempting to cross the raging Enembe River amidst severe flooding.

Seven-year-old drowns after being swept away in Enembe River. Picture: Arrive Alive

The body of a seven-year-old boy was recovered in Sundumbili, KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday afternoon.

According to the IPSS Search and Rescue, the boy was swept away while trying to cross the Enembe River.

KwaZulu-Natal has been experiencing flooding and disruptive rain this December.

On Sunday, South African Weather Service (Saws) warned residents in the central interior of KwaZulu-Natal of disruptive rain leading to flooding of roads, low-lying bridges, and formal and informal settlements.

Arrive Alive said the boy’s body was found after an IPSS search and rescue team working with the Rural Metro Fire Department searched along the river.

The seven-year-old was handed over to Sundumbili SAPS.

“Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. We once again remind everyone to avoid crossing rivers at low-lying bridges and non-designated crossing areas, especially those with young children,” Arrive Alive said in a statement.

Further flooding expected on New Year’s Eve

As emergency services continue rescue operations after devastating flooding this past week, authorities have warned of further flooding on New Year’s Eve.

It has sparked warnings of localised flooding and structural damage, with the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs urging people not to go out on Sunday evening.

“We are deeply concerned about the number of fatalities caused by adverse weather conditions. We are still recovering from the devastating floods that claimed [more than] 20 lives in the Ladysmith area.

“We do not want to see more lives lost due to the weather. While New Year’s Eve is a cause for celebration, let us prioritise safety. We encourage everyone to stay at home and ensure their surroundings are safe. For those attending festivals, please adhere to the safety measures that will be in place,” said Cogta MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi.

Weather warnings, 1 January

The weather service has warned about disruptive rain leading to flooding in two provinces along the coast this New Year’s Day.

Residents along coast and adjacent interior between Port St Johns and Richards Bay have been warned of disruptive rain leading to flooding of roads, low-lying bridges, and formal and informal settlements.

The Saws also warned of disruptive rain leading to flooding of roads, low-lying bridges, and formal and informal settlements over the central interior of KwaZulu-Natal and over the Eastern Cape between Port Alfred and Mbizana.

Additional reporting by Kyle Zeeman