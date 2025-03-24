WATCH: Letsoalo denies misleading Scopa on RAF’s state of affairs

Scopa chairperson Songezo Zibi accused the RAF CEO of giving contradicting information.

The CEO of the Road Accident Fund (RAF), Collins Letsoalo, has denied misleading parliament and providing contradicting information about the state-owned enterprise (SOE).

This comes after the Scopa chairperson, Songezo Zibi, accused Letsoalo of giving contradicting information when he appeared before parliament on 18 March.

According to reports, the RAF is facing significant financial challenges, including an accumulated deficit of R25.5 billion, a backlog of claims, and delays in processing these claims.

Zibi accuses Letsoalo of misleading Scopa

“It is crucial that leaders appearing before Scopa do so in good faith and provide truthful information. In October 2024, RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo told the committee that the RAF had a Treasurer. Now, in March 2025, he says something completely different,” Zibi said.

He posted a video on his X account showing the exchange between himself and Letsoalo in a parliamentary committee.

“Misleading Scopa in this way undermines its ability to conduct proper oversight and hold entities accountable,” he added.

RAF responds

In a media statement on Monday, Letsoalo said he wanted to set the record straight.

“I have noted with concern the statements made by Mr. Zibi on X and the publishing of my letter of clarity and apology. Whilst the temptation may be to enter the arena and go for the public spat, I am disinterested because the matter must be settled,” Letsoalo said.

He claimed he had no intention to mislead parliament about operations at RAF.

“All I am prepared to say is I respect Scopa as an accountability body deriving its functions and powers from rule 245 of the regulations of the National Assembly.

“I will continue to account to the people of South Africa through this important organ of parliament. I also have no reason to mislead South Africans and Parliament,” he said.

He said the RAF is in a “better position” since he took over.

“No one can dispute the truth and the facts, which are, the RAF is in a much better position than we found it, and that is the commitment we made when we embarked on this audacious journey of turning around the RAF in 2019. Posterity will indeed vindicate us.

The Citizen contacted Rise Mzansi and Scopa for comment. It will be added if received.

