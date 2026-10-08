WATCH LIVE: Acting police commissioner briefs media on violent protests in Durban and Soweto

Acting national commissioner will brief the media on the situation in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng amid violent protests.

The acting national commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps) will brief the media on the situation in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng amid violent protests over a Home Affairs directive concerning asylum seekers.

Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane will be in Soweto on Thursday evening to assess the current situation and provide an update on police deployments in the two provinces and other identified hotspots.

Dimpane briefs the media in Soweto amid protests

Earlier, several cars reportedly belonging to immigrants were set alight in Orlando West in a stand-off between residents and foreign shop owners.

Violence also erupted in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, and Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

In Durban, several cars were also set on fire, while police in Gqeberha used stun grenades to disperse locals, allegedly disrupting the queuing of foreign nationals.

The acting National Commissioner will also outline the operational measures being implemented to maintain law and order, protect communities and respond to emerging security threats.

WATCH: Acting national police commissioner briefs the media:

Police monitoring situation in Durban

The Durban police said it was monitoring the protest in the Durban CBD.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said, according to reports, there was a gender-based violence march in the CBD, and after it ended, the protesters allegedly walked down Dr Pixley KaSeme Street to join the March and March group, which was marching at the Home Affairs offices.

“Information at this stage suggests that as they were walking, one of them was allegedly assaulted by a foreign national, and his leg was broken,” Netshiunda said.

“It is not yet clear what sparked the alleged assault. The group became angry, and violence erupted, resulting in the burning of at least 14 vehicles.”

Saps responded to the escalating violence and arrested three foreign nationals for the assault.

A lodge building and a warehouse were partially burnt; however, the fire was immediately put out.