In case you missed it: Cars burn in Soweto | No taxi fare hike… yet | ‘Apartheid is not coming back’

Catch up on the biggest stories of Thursday, 8 October 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, Soweto erupted in violence after residents clashed with foreign nationals on the back of a Home Affairs directive concerning asylum seekers.

Meanwhile, the National Executive Committee of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) said that no taxi fare increases will be announced or implemented at this stage.

Furthermore, uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas says apartheid is not coming back.

Weather tomorrow: 9 October 2026

Partly cloudy and warm conditions are expected this Friday, with isolated showers and thundershowers possible over the southwestern and eastern parts of South Africa. Full weather forecast here.

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Cars torched as Soweto residents clash with foreign nationals [VIDEOS]

Firefighters spray water into a burning vehicle following clashes between local residents and foreign nationals in Soweto on October 8, 2026. The clashes followed protests over a Constitutional Court ruling concerning the processing of asylum applications in South Africa. Picture: Emmanuel Croset / AFP

Soweto erupted in violence on Thursday, 8 October, after residents clashed with foreign nationals on the back of a Home Affairs directive concerning asylum seekers.

Several cars reportedly belonging to immigrants were set alight in Orlando West in a stand-off between residents and foreign shop owners.

Goods belonging to some of the shop owners were also reportedly torched.

CONTINUE READING: Cars torched as Soweto residents clash with foreign nationals [VIDEOS]

Fuel price hikes: Santaco says there will be no taxi fare increases … yet

Picture: iStock

The National Executive Committee of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) said that no taxi fare increases will be announced or implemented at this stage.

This, as ongoing discussions take place with government on the impact of rising fuel costs and the sustainability of the taxi industry.

Santaco spokesperson Mmatshikhidi Rebecca Phala said the National Executive Committee (NEC) made the decision to hold the fare prices at a meeting held yesterday, following extensive deliberations on the financial pressures facing taxi operators and the potential impact on commuters.

CONTINUE READING: Fuel price hikes: Santaco says there will be no taxi fare increases … yet

Chris Pappas: Apartheid is not coming back [VIDEO]

uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas. Picture: The Witness

uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas says South Africa must move beyond racial fears in politics.

Pappas is seeking re-election after the DA took control of the KwaZulu-Natal municipality in 2021.

Speaking to The Citizen, Pappas reflected on his time leading uMngeni, outlining how his administration prioritised financial stability, maintenance, and economic growth.

Acknowledging South Africa’s painful history of racial inequality and political division, Pappas stressed that those wounds cannot simply be ignored by political leaders

CONTINUE READING: Chris Pappas: Apartheid is not coming back [VIDEO]

AKA-Tibz murder trial: Three police witnesses testify on gun allegedly linked to Eddie Myeza

Five suspects in the AKA-Tibz murder case appear in court. Picture: Supplied

Three police officers took the stand on day four of the murder trial of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane on Thursday.

The state is trying to show how a firearm was found, where it was found and how it links to accused number three, Siyanda “Eddie” Myeza.

According to the state’s version, Myeza hired out guns. It is also trying to link the firearm to two crime scenes: the shooting of AKA and Tibz on Florida Road in February 2023, and the shooting of taxi boss Gift Khanyile in Mayville in 2022.

CONTINUE READING: AKA-Tibz murder trial: Three police witnesses testify on gun allegedly linked to Eddie Myeza

Zama zamas offer to help police identify Wedela mass shooting killers

Kloof Gold Plant 1 at Westonaria has been identified as the source of conflict behind the Wedela tavern shooting that left 18 people dead. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Illegal miners whose fellow zama zamas were among those killed in the Wedela mass shooting have offered to help police identify and arrest the alleged perpetrators.

The zama zamas said they feared further violence in the area unless those responsible for the shooting were arrested.

The shooting near Carletonville on the West Rand on 26 September left 18 people dead and more than 10 people injured, including women and children.

The Citizen tracked down several illegal miners who claimed to have information about the suspected attackers and the motive behind the violence.

CONTINUE READING: Zama zamas offer to help police identify Wedela mass shooting killers

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Why ‘Don’t Vote ANC, DA & EFF’ is trending | November petrol shock warning | Tired of spam calls?