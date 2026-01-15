News

WATCH LIVE: Ad hoc committee questions Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo

Parliament’s ad hoc committee requested Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo to appear after he said he had evidence of corruption.

The head of the South African Police Service’s Crime Intelligence division, Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo, is attending a session on Thursday with parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption, political interference, and other serious issues within the police and broader criminal justice system.

This comes after allegations of criminal infiltration, corruption and political interference in the justice system

Khumalo, who is the head of crime intelligence, is the second witness to appear before the committee in 2026.

Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala raid Madlanga commission
Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo testifies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on 4 November 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who made the explosive allegations last year, said the Madlanga commission must lead to changes within South Africa’s criminal justice system.

