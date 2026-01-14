News

Home » News

IDT CEO Tebogo Malaka quits after R800m tender, bribery scandals

Picture of Molefe Seeletsa

Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa

Journalist

3 minute read

14 January 2026

07:18 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The outgoing CEO will not receive any compensation package.

Tebogo Malaka bribery Independent Development Trust

Picture: iStock

Tebogo Malaka, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Independent Development Trust (IDT), has resigned, five months after her suspension from the state-owned entity.

Malaka was placed on precautionary suspension in August 2025 following a PwC investigation that uncovered irregularities in the IDT’s R836 million oxygen plant tender.

The project involved supplying systems to 60 state hospital facilities nationwide.

According to the PwC report, Malaka and the IDT’s general manager of supply chain management, Molebedi Sisi, were central to approving the disputed contracts.

The investigation recommended disciplinary action against the senior officials involved.

IDT CEO Tebogo Malaka bribery scandal

Malaka’s tenure was further marred by a bribery controversy.

She was caught on camera allegedly attempting to offer R60 000 in cash to Daily Maverick journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh.

The alleged payment was intended to halt an investigation into an IDT contract and one of Malaka’s luxury properties in Waterfall, Gauteng.

ALSO READ: Bribery claims against acting high court judge investigated

Following the allegations, Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson laid criminal charges against Malaka and IDT spokesperson Phasha Makgolane.

RELATED ARTICLES

The IDT confirmed Malaka’s resignation on Wednesday, stating it would take effect from 31 January 2026, with no exit compensation.

“The board has accepted the resignation and confirms that Mr Sfiso Nsibande, seconded from the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), will continue to serve as acting chief executive officer to ensure organisational stability and continuity,” the IDT said in a statement.

Malaka’s appointment as CEO had previously drawn scrutiny after allegations emerged that she was permanently appointed despite facing accusations of procurement irregularities related to a R45 million lease agreement.

The suspended CEO allegedly approved the deal without notifying the IDT board.

Reports claim she signed the lease with Moepathutse Property Investments, a company said to have political connections.

NOW READ: Public Works terminates Matlala-linked lease agreement

Read more on these topics

bribe corruption Dean Macpherson Independent Development Trust resignation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Ex-national police commissioner Phahlane says he was the ‘guinea pig of the step aside policy’
Education Gauteng education blames school placement backlog on parental errors [VIDEO]
News ANC’s Masuku vs Phasha: Bitter legal action far from over
News Remember disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo? He has a new job
News Black mamba hitchhikes to Monument Park, found hiding in car engine bay

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp