WATCH LIVE: Enoch Godongwana delivers 2025 budget speech

By Carlos Muchave

12 Mar 2025

01:51 pm

Godongwana is expected to address several issues affecting the income, expenditure and tax, with a VAT increase likely on the cards.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is set to deliver the 2025 annual budget speech today at 14:00.

Godongwana is expected to address several issues affecting the income, expenditure and tax, with a VAT increase likely on the cards. He could also announce increases for social grants, among others.

The minister was set to give his budget speech last month but it was postponed at the last minute after he proposed increasing VAT by 2%, which led to disagreements among parties in the government of national unity (GNU).

The last time the government increased VAT was in 2018 by 1% from 14%.

