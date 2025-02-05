Sona 2025: Didiza allays fears of free meat and alcohol being served during Ramaphosa’s speech

'The dinner is provided for the guests," the National Assembly speaker said.

Preparations ahead of the 2025 State of the Nation Address (Sona) in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza has clarified concerns about free meat and alcohol at the 2025 State of the Nation Address (Sona), stating that these will only be served after the president’s speech.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver his address at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday.

The two-day debate on Sona is set for 11 and 12 February, and the president’s reply will follow on 13 February at the Nieuwmeester parking lot dome within the parliamentary precinct.

This year’s Sona marks the first under the government of national unity (GNU).

Sona 2025 logistics

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Didiza confirmed that nearly 2 000 guests from various sectors of society are expected to attend Sona.

“Public participation has always been a cornerstone of our State of the Nation Address, and this tradition will continue. We also have dignitaries who will be in attendance, as is always the case with Sona,” she said.

Didiza also addressed a Democratic Alliance (DA) request to scale down military parade arrangements, including cancelling the South African Air Force (SAAF) fly-over in light of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) troop deaths in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

“We did respond formally, and that’s why I indicated that matters related to ceremonial protocol are under the purview of the defence force,” said Didiza.

She added that the defence force would determine how to proceed in line with their protocol.

“We have informed the defence force as to the request from members of parliament in terms of the scaling, and I’m sure they’ll be able to respond to us on how they will deal with that request.”

Responding to questions about possible increased security measures for President Ramaphosa following remarks by Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Didiza highlighted that such arrangements were handled by security agencies.

“Parliament will not be able to know what determinations are made when allocation of security is done by the police in terms of VIPs that they are supposed to guard as per their mandate,” she said.

Watch the briefing below:

Didiza also stated that Parliament has not been informed of any political parties planning to ditch this year’s Sona.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) boycotted last year’s address following a court ruling banning six of its members from attending due to disruptions during the 2023 Sona.

Catering concerns at Sona 2025

The speaker clarified the issue of alcohol and meat sponsorship for Members of Parliament (MPs) after Sona, which had sparked debate in last week’s programme committee meeting.

She explained that the food and beverages are intended primarily for guests and will only be served after the president’s speech and the conclusion of the proceedings.

“Parties did express their views, and those have been taken into consideration, and actually, the dinner is provided for the guests,” Didiza explained, adding that most restaurants are closed by the time Sona ends.

She further stated that some MPs suggested avoiding certain types of beverages, even if donated, out of concern that alcohol abuse could lead to disruptions during the event.

“The State of the Nation Address will continue with no serving of any drinks or food until the end. People will eat the food and take the drinks, and they will depart.”

National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane reassured that MPs are expected to be seated at a particular time.

“In between that, they are not allowed to go out so that we can manage the proceedings very well.

“So it is quite rare to find a member going out and decide to indulge in alcohol and come back to the church. It’s relatively impossible,” she said.

Dome preparations

Mtsweni-Tsipane noted that the dome for the debates is being prepared by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure and will be ready in time for next week’s sessions.

“Work is well underway, but as to when are they going to conclude their work, we cannot say conclusively here, but our expectation is that next week we should be doing our business in that dome.”

Regarding the reconstruction of the Parliament buildings damaged by the January 2022 fire, the NCOP chairperson stated that while contractors are “working very hard across the clock”, the buildings will not be ready in time for next year’s Sona.

“We can’t wait to have our Parliament building back to normal because it’s also inconveniencing us as parliamentarians.

“We are hoping definitely that by 2026, probably might not be beginning of January, maybe towards the end of 2026, we should be back to normal as Parliament.

“ So, the progress that has been made thus far. We’re very happy, and we’ll keep on monitoring the progress that has been made by the contractors.”

Distinguished guests and Sona costs

Mtsweni-Tsipane confirmed that former presidents Jacob Zuma, Thabo Mbeki, and Kgalema Motlanthe, as well as former speakers Baleka Mbete and Thandi Modise, are among the notable figures confirmed to attend this year’s event.

She added that she doesn’t expect disruptions at Sona.

”We are quite confident that the proceedings will run very smoothly because it is very clear to us all, as members, what is the business of the day and how we must conduct ourselves.

“If you act outside that, the rules empower the presiding officer to take the appropriate action.”

Meanwhile, Parliament Secretary Xolile George confirmed the budget for this year’s Sona remains unchanged at R6 million.

“Last year, we budgeted for R6 million. We have equally budgeted for R6 million this year,” George said.

“We are fairly confident that the provision we have made would be able to cover adequately the consideration.”

