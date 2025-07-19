News

WATCH LIVE: Former Cape Town mayor Theresa Solomon remembered at funeral service

Solomon died last week at the age of 79.

Mourners gathered at the Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Lansdowne, Cape Town, on Saturday for the funeral service of former Cape Town mayor and struggle stalwart Theresa Solomon.

She was the mayor of Cape Town from 1996 to 1998.

“Former Mayor Theresa Solomon will be remembered for her dedication to justice and activism, which brought about meaningful change, especially on the Cape Flats, where she played a pivotal role in establishing civic organisations to campaign for amenities in the wake of forced removals in the 1970’s, including schools, hospitals, and police stations,” said Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis at her passing.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula was in attendance at the service and offered condolences on behalf of the party.

