By Devina Haripersad

13 Sep 2023

WATCH LIVE: IFP remember Mangosuthu Buthelezi at memorial

The IFP have paid homage to its founder with a memorial service in KwaZulu-Natal.

Magosuthu Buthelezi

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s death was announced over the weekend. Picture: Supplied/The Witness

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) is paying tribute to its founder and President Emeritus, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, with a memorial service in Ulundi, Northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Buthelezi passed away on 9 September 2023, at the age of 95.

His family announced his passing in a statement released early on Saturday morning.

In response to Buthelezi’s passing, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the IFP founder had played a remarkable role in shaping our nation’s political and cultural landscape.

This influence extended across various phases, encompassing our struggle for liberation, the transformative process that led to our freedom in 1994, and establishing our democratic governance.

mangosuthu buthelezi

