IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi to be laid to rest on Friday

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder and traditional prime minister to the Zulu royal family Mangosuthu Buthelezi will be laid to rest on Friday, 15 September.

The announcement was made by the family following a short meeting on Sunday.

Buthelezi will be buried in his hometown of Ulundi, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The former Zulu prime minister died during the early hours of Saturday morning at the age of 95.

Funeral

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube confirmed that there is ongoing communication with the Presidency to request an official funeral for Buthelezi.

“There will be an official funeral but we just need to confirm what category that will be”.

Dube-Ncube stated that the funeral service and the associated ceremonial logistics will be communicated in due course.

A marquee has been set up outside Buthelezi’s home at Ka Phindangene in order to receive mourners wishing to pay their respects to the veteran politician.

“Communities are encouraged to attend a daily service at 17h00 so that they can allow the family the private space to prepare for the funeral,” the KZN provincial government said.

It said the family has also thanked South Africans for the outpouring of messages of condolences as they mourn the passing of Buthelezi.

Calls for peace

Earlier, Dube-Ncube called for peace after the death of Buthelezi, saying the IFP founder did not want his passing to spark divisions or a political spectacle.

Speaking hours after news of Buthelezi’s death, the premier called for calm to prevail.

“We are calling for peace from all the various stakeholders. Let us work together to make sure we give Buthelezi the send-off that he deserves. We need to give communities, international visitors and political parties space but also the family.”

