‘If I perish, I perish’- Busisiwe Mkhwebane plans to challenge Public protector firing

Mkhwebane reacted to her firing as public protector, telling The Citizen she would meet with her legal team to discuss a way forward.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has formally fired advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, a month before her term as Public Protector was due to end.

Mkhwebane was officially removed from office after a majority of MPs in the National Assembly voted on Monday in support of her impeachment.

318 members of Parliament supported her removal while 43 were against and one abstained.

Fired

In a letter to Mkhwebane on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said the Constitution stated following the conclusion of the section 194 process, he “must” remove the Public Protector from office.

“I therefore hereby inform you that you are hereby removed from the Office of the Public Protector in terms of section 194(3)(b) of the Constitution on the grounds of misconduct and incompetence,” the president said.

She later posted ramaphosa’s letter, saying it would be challenged.

“DA/ANC mission accomplished! I wish we could see such “concomitant efficiency” to end loadshedding?

“This injustice, sadly perpetrated on Steve Biko Day, will be legally challenged in review proceedings. The stone the builders rejected became the cornerstone. If I perish, I perish. Ngiyathokoza Mzansi and Africa,” she tweeted.

DA/ANC MISSION ACCOMPLISHED! I wish we could see such “concomitant efficiency” to end loadshedding?

This injustice,sadly perpetrated on Steve Biko Day,will be legally challenged in review proceedings.

The stone the builders rejected became the cornerstone. If I perish I perish.… pic.twitter.com/pbrbxrqPDD — Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane (@AdvBMkhwebane) September 13, 2023

