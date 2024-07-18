News

18 Jul 2024

04:49 pm

WATCH LIVE: Opening of Parliament fashion show

Watch the opening of Parliament live from Cape Town City Hall

MPs and civil society

A general view of MPs at the Cape Town City Hall on 22 March 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

President Cyril Ramaphosa will outline his government’s plan of action during an address at the opening of Parliament on Thursday.

Ramaphosa joined politicians and notable others in a joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament on Thursday, officially kicking off the five-year parliamentary cycle.

Shortly before his address, members of parliament dressed up to walk the carpet to the Cape Town City Hall.

Watch proceedings below

Cape Town Cyril Ramaphosa Parliament

