WATCH LIVE: Opening of Parliament fashion show

Watch the opening of Parliament live from Cape Town City Hall
A general view of MPs at the Cape Town City Hall on 22 March 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais
President Cyril Ramaphosa will outline his government’s plan of action during an address at the opening of Parliament on Thursday.
Ramaphosa joined politicians and notable others in a joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament on Thursday, officially kicking off the five-year parliamentary cycle.
Shortly before his address, members of parliament dressed up to walk the carpet to the Cape Town City Hall.
