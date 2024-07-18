Here are the roads closed in Cape Town for the opening of parliament

Roads around Cape Town have also been affected by the severe weather experienced in the Western Cape recently.

The City of Cape Town announced the closure of several roads near the Cape Town City Hall before the opening of parliament on Thursday.

“This will affect the normal flow of traffic in and around the city bowl,” said the City of Cape Town.

Road users are urged to familiarise themselves with the closures and to plan their routes accordingly.

“Motorists should also note that there will be restricted parking in some areas,” the city said.

Roads are to be closed from Thursday morning.

Here’s a full list of the road closures for the opening of parliament:

Darling Street between Buitenkant and Tenant Street

Darling Street between Plein Street and Buitenkant Street

Corporation Street between Caledon Street and Darling Street

Longmarket Street between Plein Street and Buitenkant Street

Parade Street between Caledon Street and Darling Street

Plein Street between Roeland Street and Darling Street

Commercial Street between Nieuwmeester Parking and Plein Street

Commercial Street between Plein and Buitenkant Street becomes bidirectional

Roeland Street between Buitenkant and Brandweer Street

Buitenkant Street between Roeland and Darling Street

M3, Union Avenue, Rhodes Drive, Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive) Roeland Street, City Bound Carriageway: from Newlands Avenue to City Centre

Woolsack Drive, Rondebosch, westbound: between Main Road (M4) and Rhodes Drive (M3)

Anzio Road, Observatory: from Main Rd (M4) to Philip Kgosana Drive (M3)

N2 Settlers Way City-bound carriageway, from Main Rd (M4) to City centre

Klipper Rd: Main Rd (M4) to Newlands Ave

Princess Anne Ave: Newlands Ave to Union Ave

Newlands Ave: Dean St to Princess Anne Ave

Dean St westbound: Main Rd (M4) to Newlands Ave

Miserable weather in Cape Town

In addition to the road closures, routes in Cape Town have also been affected by the severe weather. The South African Weather Service has warned of disruptive rain, leading to localised flooding of roads and susceptible settlements over the Cape Winelands, City of Cape Town, parts of the West Coast, and Theewaterskloof municipality in the Western Cape.

Amid the severe weather, heavy traffic is expected across multiple areas in Cape Town.

The City of Cape Town urged motorists to exercise extreme caution and avoid certain routes if possible, bearing in mind that due to the opening of the parliament, some roads are closed in the city.

Local authorities are working to manage the situation and provide assistance where needed.

Floods

The city’s human settlements directorate has already dispatched 10,000 flood kits to the vulnerable areas where residents have often settled in flood-prone areas like informal settlements in the metro. The kits reduce the impact of flooding caused by the bizarre levels of rain experienced.

“With even more rainfall expected over the next few days, our teams are on standby to assist further,” said Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member, Councillor Carl Pophaim.

The city continues to conduct evaluations to provide the national ministry with names of individuals in need of assistance as disaster relief is now centralised under the national ministry.

Pophaim said the city is still fighting for the devolution of the catastrophe mandate and funds to the city.

“Due to funding cuts and the subsequent centralisation of disaster mandates and funding with the ministry, the city no longer has the reach it used to have, to assist residents with material relief.

“We encourage Capetonians to make use of the donation facilities and to support relief organisations,” he said.