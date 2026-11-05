WATCH: Missing dog Smurf reunited with owner after social media post sparks search

Missing dog Smurf's six-day search ended in joy. Here's how social media helped bring this beloved pet back home.

A social media post on the Barking Mad SA Facebook page helped reunite a missing dog with his owner after an emotional six-day search.

Smurf, a nine-year-old brown dog, disappeared at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Saturday, 24 October.

His owner, Geoffrey, had travelled from Rustenburg to drop someone off at the airport when Smurf went missing.

The disappearance left Geoffrey devastated, with Smurf having been his best friend for nine years.

However, a social media campaign involving animal rescue organisations, search teams and members of the public eventually brought the pair back together.

Geoffrey embraces his beloved dog Smurf after being reunited following a six-day search sparked by a social media campaign. Picture: BarkingMad SA

Social media sparks search

PAWS R US (SA) said it immediately contacted the K9 Loki search team after learning about Smurf’s disappearance.

The team, supported by Nikki, Natasha and Wendy, alerted local veterinarians and SPCAs while organising a ground search.

Barking Mad SA and Searchlight also helped spread the missing dog’s story across social media.

The post quickly gained traction, with members of the public sharing information and photographs to increase awareness.

Meanwhile, the K9 Loki team travelled to OR Tambo Airport and spent two days searching for Smurf.

Their investigation indicated that someone had likely picked him up in the parking area.

With the physical search yielding no breakthrough, the organisations continued circulating Smurf’s photographs and information.

Veterinarian makes crucial connection

The breakthrough came when the Strydom family brought a small brown dog to Roodekruin Vet on the West Rand.

The family explained that they had been at OR Tambo Airport on 24 October when the dog jumped into their car.

They had taken him home to keep him safe and subsequently brought him to the veterinarian.

Dr Michelle, who attended to the dog, recognised Smurf from the missing-dog post on Barking Mad SA’s Facebook page.

Her recognition prompted the family to contact K9 Loki, confirming that the missing dog had been found.

The reunion was celebrated on Sunday, 1 November, at the PAWS R US (SA) premises.

Team members and community members who helped reunite Smurf with his owner, Geoffrey, celebrate the successful search. Picture: BarkingMad SA

Geoffrey, who believed he was attending a media interview about Smurf’s disappearance, was instead surprised with a reunion.

The emotional moment was captured on video, showing Geoffrey overwhelmed with gratitude and joy.

“I mean, you guys have just made me,” he said, visibly struggling to contain his emotions.

The organisations thanked everyone who shared the posts, supported the search and helped keep Smurf safe.

Smurf has since been reunited with Geoffrey and will return home to Rustenburg.

His story highlights how social media, community involvement and a veterinarian’s recognition helped bring a missing pet home.