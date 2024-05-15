WATCH: ‘I’m getting a gold tooth cap’ – Social media pokes fun at first-time visits to private hospitals after NHI was signed

Thousands of South Africans joke about how they will be going to private hospitals just to try out the food or to get gold teeth caps.

A user posted this photo with, “Me at Netcare with my limited English trying to explain the sore throat to a white Doctor.” Photo: X

Mediclinic and Netcare trended on social media on Wednesday afternoon as thousands of South African users playfully expressed an interest in making use of private hospitals – just to try out the food or receive treatment for “fake headaches”.

This in the wake of president Cyril Ramaphosa signing into effect the controversial landmark healthcare legislation, the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill.

The bill directs the transformation of South Africa’s health care system to achieve universal coverage for health services and was met with disappointment, concern and dismay, with an avalanche of separate legal challenges expected to follow the signing.

‘Buffet at Netcare’

True to South African style, most posts on X (formerly Twitter) were comedic in nature.

Thokozane Moloka posted “Me, next to Sandton Mediclinic” accompanying a video of a woman pretending to be hit by a car and gesticulating in pain.

President Ramaphosa signs NHI Bill



Me, next to Sandton Mediclinic:

ChrisExcel posted ‘Me at NetCare after Ramaphosa signs that NHI Bill” with a video of a man helping himself to an enormous plate of food at a special event.

The user also posted, “Me and my friend Xavier at Netcare waiting for our Gold teeth…after Ramaphosa signs that bill”, which also drew hundreds of likes and retweets.

Me at NetCare after Ramaphosa signs that NHI bIll

Me and my friend Xavier at Netcare waiting for our Gold teeth 🦷 .. after Ramaphosa signs that bill

Me at Netcare with my limited English trying to explain the sore throat to a white Doctor

Others posted videos of people dancing with text alluding to how they would act upon entering private hospitals for the first time.

Me with a mild headache entering Mediclinic Morningside ngomso 🤩😂😂😂. #NHI

After being admitted at Netcare for headache 🥹

NHI user waiting patiently at Sandton Mediclinic for Ramaphosa to sign NHI into law so he can get a gold tooth cap.

Counting the cost

Some users, however, took the opportunity to repeat the criticism many health associations, non-governmental groups, political parties, and legal associations have made on the bill.

This primary centre around the unconstitutionality of the bill and severe financial strain it will have on taxpayers.

X user Lucky said “This is sad for us working class…we are going to pay for them and become the poorest of the poor with @MYANC“,

Akani posted, “So everyone who’s working will have to pay R11 500 per month for the #NHI”, and added concerned emojis.