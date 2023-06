By Sbonga Sibiya

Diepsloot residents say they are fed up with a lack of police visibility in their community.

Deputy chairperson of Diepsloot community forum Lefa Nkala says they are not dealing with normal criminals but with people who are in a war with the community of Diepsloot.

