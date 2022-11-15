WATCH: World population explodes to 8 billion people

Faizel Patel

The world population has exploded to 8 billion people.

Stats SA commemorated the event on Tuesday marking the the birth of the next billionth person as a milestone and reflected on the progress humanity has made over time including how to improve moving forward.

According to the United Nations Population Fund, since 1975, the world has been adding another billion people every 12 years.

“It passed its last milestone of 7 billion in 2011. This is a moment to reflect and identify key challenges that our population is facing.”

Impact of 8 billion population

As the population of the world reaches 8 billion, it is important to consider the impacts that this population’s size and its projected growth to 9 billion in 2037 will have on the earth we inhabit, commonly understood as climate change, Stats SA said.

“It is not only the growth of the population but also our use of natural resources (carbon footprint) that is to be monitored over time. According to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), 1 in 8 persons will be displaced due to climate change globally by 2050.

Africa is the world's youngest continent with median age of 19, with a difference of 13 years and over when compared to other continents.



“The 27th Climate Change conference (COP27) that took place earlier this month in Egypt is an example of nations coming together in solidarity to contribute to a climate response,” it said.

Natural increases in population

According to projections, by 2050, Africa will account for more than 25% of the world’s population.

World population growth is led by natural increase Stats SA said.

“A positive natural increase indicates the greater influence of births relative to deaths. Despite increasing migration across countries, South Africa’s population growth is also driven by natural increase.”

World Population growth is led by Natural increase (births minus deaths). Global and SA natural increase has been disrupted by the #COVID19 Pandemic.



South Africa’s population

“However, with declining fertility and an increase in deaths after Covid-19 (34% in 2021), the rate of natural increase in South Africa dropped from 11 persons per 1 000 population in 2020 to 8 persons per 1000 population in 2022.

Stats SA said growing at a slower pace, the number of people in the world is expected to increase by

2 billion to reach 10 billion by in 2058.

“As World population reaches 8 billion, South Africa’s population stands at 60,86 million (25th highest).

Declining fertility and increased Life expectancy will result in a shift in SA’s population structure, moving from a youthful country to one with a far higher proportion of adults and elderly.



Significant increases

South Africa is one of the few developing countries experiencing a significant increase in the proportion of persons aged 60 and over, estimated to increase from 9,2% in 2002 to 16,0% in 2050, Stats SA said.

“The growing proportion of elderly people in South Africa will bring new challenges. Aging populations often experience old-age dependency, social and economic vulnerability, and place an increased strain on health and social care.”

South Africa is projected to reach a growth of 70 million in 2035, Stats SA added.

“Such a milestone should be used as a catalyst for pursuing economic and social investments so as to improve the lives of every South African,” Stats SA said.

Life expectancy

Stats SA said globally, life expectancy has increased by about 5 years between 2002 and 2022 – from

67 years in 2002 to 72 years in 2022.

“The estimates confirm the trend of longevity and that lifespans are getting longer,” it said.

Deaths due to #COVID19 continue to impact mortality in SA. Life Expectancy has improved to 62,8 years though not to pre-COVID-19 levels. Total Life Expectancy (LE) at birth increased from 61,7 to 62,8 years (1,1 yr).



