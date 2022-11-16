World population: These five African countries lead growth

Citizen Reporter

The world’s population reached the 8 billion-milestone on Wednesday, according to World Meters’ live countdown, with much of the growth concentrated in Africa.

Population growth in Africa

The growth over the next few decades is predicted to be concentrated in just eight countries, of which five are in Africa.

Among them is Nigeria, where the city of Lagos is already struggling to cope with the growing population.

Senegal recently imposed a price cap on various goods from food to rent, as inflation continues to bite in the country.

Fertility challenges in Africa

As reported by AFP, the average fertility rate in 2021 was 2.3 children per woman over her lifetime, down from about five in 1950.

“We’ve reached a stage in the world where the majority of countries and the majority of people in this world are living in a country that is below replacement fertility,” or roughly 2.1 children per woman.

Africa is nearing 1.5 billion, as of Wednesday, 16 November, with a growth rate equivalent to 16.72% of the total world population.

Interesting facts:

Africa ranks number 2 among regions globally (roughly equivalent to “continents”).

The population density in Africa is 45 per square kilometre.

The total land area is 29 648 481 per square kilometre.

43.8 % is urban (587 737 793 people in 2019)

The median age in Africa is 19.7 years.

South Africa’s growth

According to Stats SA, the rate of natural increase in South Africa dropped from 11 persons per 1 000 population in 2020 to 8 persons per 1000 population in 2022.

This is largely due to declining fertility and an increase in deaths after Covid-19 (34% in 2021).

In addition, Stats SA said the number of people in the world is expected to increase by 2 billion to reach 10 billion by in 2058.

“As [we reach] 8 billion, South Africa stands at 60,86 million.”

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla. Additional reporting by Faizel Patel.