Reitumetse Makwea
23 Mar 2023
News

Water crisis more critical than SA is led to believe

With high levels of industrial and government pollution, water resources in SA are at risk.

Water pollution / Drought
Despite warnings that South Africa will run out of water by 2030, experts and activists say the country is likely to experience a severe drought before then. South Africa’s water resources and infrastructure are at a critical point, according to executive director of Water Community Action Network (WaterCAN) Dr Ferrial Adam, who also said it was time for South Africans to charge municipal managers and take them to court. ALSO READ: Government lacking urgency to deal with sewage spills in rivers “The challenge is national government uses a cooperative governance clause as a reason not to charge municipalities. We must lay...

