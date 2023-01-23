Joburg systems ‘severely strained’, level 1 water restrictions remain in place

Cheryl Kahla

Joburg Water had been monitoring several “severely strained systems” in Gauteng on Monday. Since level one water restrictions are in place, residents are urged to implement water-saving measures.

JHB Water said “minor improvements” had been made over the weekend but said sustainability is still dependent on water usage.

Strained JHB water systems

In addition to load shedding impacting the pumping of water to the Quellerina and Northcliff towers, low reservoir levels were noted in the Honeydew, Linden, Hursthill and Brixton reservoirs.

[LEVEL 1 WATER RESTRICTIONS] ????



Kindly refrain from doing any of the following during level-1 #WaterRestrictions.



Remember, @JHBWater implemented these restrictions from 01 September to 31 March 2023. #JoburgUpdates #JoburgServices #WaterConservation pic.twitter.com/4GpHXf0xhb — EISDCoJ (@EISDcoj) January 23, 2023

The following system updates were provided by JHB Water on Monday afternoon:

Honeydew systems:

Reservoir levels remain low.

The tower is stable.

Parktown 2 reservoir:

Stable.

Helderkruin systems:

The reservoir level remains now.

Tower levels improved and the system is stable.

Linden systems:

Low levels were noted at the reservoir but stable.

Tower levels are low.

Hursthill reservoirs:

Both systems remain extremely low with Hursthill 2 flagged as “critically low”.

JHB Water said residents in high-lying areas will likely experience water outages or low water pressure.

Brixton systems:

Reservoir levels remain low.

The tower is stable but dependent on fluctuating reservoir levels.

Horison Tower:

Stable.

These water systems affect Melrose, Saxonwold, Killarney, Dunkeld, Parktown North, Parkwood, Rosebank, Parts of Houghton Estate, Forest Town, Parkview, Birdhaven, Riviera, Melrose North, and Melrose Estate.

Planned water outage

In addition, the following areas will undergo planned interruptions in order to carry out necessary maintenance and repairs.

From 4pm on 26 February to 8am on 27 February, a leak will be repaired on a 250mm pipe, and Reservoir Drop Test will be done.

Affected suburbs include Jabulani, Jabavu, White City, Moroka, Moletsane, Tladi, Phiri, Senoane, Zola South, Dhlamini, Mofolo South and Mofolo Central.

ALSO READ: Giyani Bulk Water Project: ActionSA threatens legal action against government

Level 1 water restrictions

Level one water restrictions were implemented in Gauteng back in September and will remain in place until 31 March.

During this time, residents are prohibited from using hosepipes to water gardens, wash cars, and clean driveways – use grey water instead.

Swimming pools and water features may only be filled up between 6am and 6pm to ensure the systems are kept stable.

[LEVEL -1 WATER RESTRICTIONS]



Did you know that under level 1 water restrictions, residents are prohibited from watering gardens, filling swimming pools and washing paved areas between 6am and 6pm. @JHBWater urges residents of @CityofJoburgZA to please use water sparingly. pic.twitter.com/9bPc9Gd5Nf— EISDCoJ (@EISDcoj) January 22, 2023

ALSO READ: HEATWAVE: Residents warned to brace for scorching temperatures