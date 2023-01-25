Parts of Centurion without water for more than a week

Marizka Coetzer

Parts of Centurion have been without water for more than a week and more water restrictions are being implemented by the day with Rand Water trying to manage the water flow as load shedding and extreme heat continue to take a toll.

A resident from Mnandi agricultural holdings in Centurion, Tracy Kensey, said their taps have been dry for a week.

“We have been begging for the level percentage of the reservoirs since last week, but they are not forthcoming. I believe our reservoir is at 40% now. Our reservoir cannot supply us with water at 40%, we need about 53%,” she said.

Not Centurion’s first

This was not the first time this area has been without water for more than a week.

“We had to run around for water. Half of the time, they don’t tell us the tanker is here. The takers come at 10am but leave at 2pm. We need water after hours. That doesn’t help us,” she said.

MMC for utility services and regional operations and co-ordination councillor Daryl Johnston said Rand Water notified the City of Tshwane about its intention to control water flow to reduce water consumption.

“Rand Water indicated it had noticed water consumption in Tshwane and other municipalities had increased significantly, resulting in a decline in its overall reservoir storage capacity.”

ALSO READ: Joburg systems ‘severely strained’, level 1 water restrictions remain in place

Johnston said this was exacerbated by the recent heatwave, lack of rainfall and load shedding.

“Pumping hours are reduced due to a lack of power supply to water treatment plants during load shedding.

“This necessitated Rand Water to implement water restrictions, with immediate effect on several high-consuming water meters in the municipality.

Rand Water system capacity drops

Johnston said the current Rand Water system capacity has dropped from 60% to around 30%.

“This is critical. If the situation does not change, the bulk water supply system of Rand Water will continue to drop and eventually collapse,” he said.

The City of Tshwane has started experiencing water shortages in Waterkloof Ridge, parts of Monument Park, Grootfontein and Soshanguve.

“More areas will soon start to experience water shortages if the situation does not change, that is, if water consumption does not decrease,” Johnston said.

ALSO READ: Giyani Bulk Water Project: ActionSA threatens legal action against government

Earlier this week Joburg Water announced it was monitoring the severely strained systems in the city.

Some of the areas affected by the water restrictions in Johannesburg include Honeydew, Parktown, Helderkruin, Linden, Hurst hill, Brixton and Alexander Park.