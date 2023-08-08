No water… Rand Water announces 17-hour shutdown on 9 August

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla

Rand Water said a major 17-hour water shutdown is required to repair leaking bypass pipelines and valves on Wednesday, 9 August 2023.

The maintenance will impact various areas around Soweto, and affect supply to certain reservoirs. As a result, surrounding areas may experience low pressure to no water.

Rand Water urges residents and businesses to store sufficient water for Wednesday and to use water sparingly during the scheduled maintenance.

Water shutdown

The water utility said the maintenance shutdown is a critical step in ensuring the reliability of the water supply in Soweto and other affected areas.

The shutdown will impact a wide range of areas:

Direct feed areas:

All phases of Tshepisong

Al Ebumnandini Informal Settlement

Slovoville Village, Informal Settlement, and Compound

Leratong Village

Areas fed by Chiawelo reservoir:

Lone Hill Ext 68, various Chiawelo extensions, Klipriviersoog Estate and Ext 1, Dhlamini, Protea Glen and its extensions, Protea Gardens, Protea South and North, and Mapetla.

Areas fed by Doornkop reservoir:

Thulani and its extensions, Lufhereng, Dobsonville and Doornkop extensions, Protea City, Protea Glen, Doomkop, and Protea Glen extensions.

These areas will experience low pressure to no water supply.

Preparations and recovery

Rand Water said the shutdown will commence at 7am and concludes at midnight, and recovery may take up to 48 hours once the maintenance work had been completed.

In anticipation of the inconvenience, alternative water supplies will be arranged.

Locations for water tankers will be communicated in due course, and further updates will be provided to customers on its official social media feed, @JHBWater.