Daily news: R29m ‘stolen’ from Thabo Bester, 17-hr water outage, SA’s R4bn bridge

In today’s daily news update: Convicted rapist Thabo Bester claims items to the value of R29m had been stolen from him during his arrest in Tanzania.

Meanwhile, the Senzo Meyiwa trial continues with state witness Tumelo Madlala expressing frustration on Tuesday; and the transport minister urged ‘arrogant’ officials to release impounded taxis.

While residents in Soweta are facing a 17-hour water outage, Eskom said it would be suspending load shedding on Women’s Day.

And weather-wise, we're expecting a mix of sun, clouds, and showers; forecast here.

R29m ‘stolen’ from Thabo Bester

Convicted rapist Thabo Bester has left South Africans in shock after revealing a list of items he claims were stolen from him during his arrest in Arusha, Tanzania, in April.

Picture: Video screenshot of court proceedings

Bester and his lover Dr Nandipha Magudumana, along with their co-accused, appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning.

The case has been postponed to 11 October for further investigation.

Senzo Meyiwa trial

State witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Tumelo Madlala, has expressed frustration over the suggestion there was no intruders in the home belonging to Kelly Khumalo’s mother when his longtime friend was shot almost 10 years ago.

Accused number two Bongani Ntanzi at the Pretoria High Court on 15 September 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Tebogo Letsie

Madlala returned to the witness stand in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday following his testimony the day before.

The state witness was cross-examined by the defence to test the credibility of his version of events at the time of Meyiwa’s death on 26 October 2014.

17-hour shutdown on 9 August

Rand Water said a major 17-hour water shutdown is required to repair leaking bypass pipelines and valves on Wednesday, 9 August 2023.

Picture: iStock

The maintenance will impact various areas around Soweto, and affect supply to certain reservoirs. As a result, surrounding areas may experience low pressure to no water.

Rand Water urges residents and businesses to store sufficient water for Wednesday and to use water sparingly during the scheduled maintenance. Further updates will be provided to customers on its official social media feed, @JHBWater.

Cape Town taxi strike:

As the taxi strike in Cape Town entered its sixth day on Tuesday, Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga called for the immediate release – without any conditions – of minibus taxis impounded under the city’s amended traffic bylaws.

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga called for the immediate release of impounded taxis during a media briefing in Midrand. Photo: Twitter/@Dotransport

Chikunga addressed the media in Midrand on the government’s interventions in the taxi strike which was called by the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) last Thursday.

The strike – which has been blamed for at least two deaths – has been marred by incidents of public violence, attacks on buses and private vehicles, as well as sporadic looting.

SA’s R4bn tallest bridge

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has confirmed construction of the tallest bridge on the continent, the Mtentu Bridge will resume this week.

An artist’s impression of the Mtentu Bridge when completed. Photo: Moneyweb

The R4.05 billion project in the Eastern Cape, which is part of Sanral’s N2 Wild Coast Road (N2WCR) programme, is designed to have a main span of 260 metres at a maximum height of around 223 metres.

Construction stalled after nearly a year of work, when a previous contract was terminated amid protests in 2018. The development was awarded to the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) and MECSA Construction joint venture (CCCC MECSA JV) in November last year.

