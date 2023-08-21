We are under siege, bring in the army, says Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi

Lesufi honed in on the province's plight with zamazamas and demanded a concerted effort from all available law enforcement agencies, including the military.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has once again called for the deployment of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) and other law enforcement agencies to address the escalating crisis of illegal mining.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika on Monday, Lesufi said the province has been gripped by a wave of violence and lawlessness brought on by unauthorized miners. He stressed the need for a robust response from authorities.

Under seige

“Gauteng is under siege. Under siege from people who are not citizens of this country, people that cannot be accounted for, people that are highly armed. And we expect that the problem can be resolved by police that patrol on a weekly basis?” he asked.

He said a concerted effort was needed from all available law enforcement agencies, including the military.

“Not only the army, but we need all law enforcement agencies’ firepower. If it is the army, the police, the metro police, or whoever has that mandate to ensure that we protect South Africans, they must do so,” Lesufi said.

Lesufi said monitoring illegal mining activities was far beyond the scope of routine police patrols.

He said that the military, once deployed, should focus on targeting illegal miners who have taken refuge underground in abandoned mines.

Clampdown on zama zamas

Eight generators, 11 jackhammers and one water pump were recently seized in a raid by law enforcement on illegal mining operations in Limpopo.

In a separate incident in Boilhill, Mjindini Trust, Barberton, a brazen illegal miner was shot after he apparently threatened to shoot police officers who confronted him in a mine on Friday afternoon. The firearm in the suspect’s possession was later found to have been an airgun.

A total of 24 undocumented individuals were arrested in an abandoned mine in the North West, last week.