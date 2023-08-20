Eight generators and water pump seized in zama zama bust

In a seperate incident, a shootout with police left one suspect injured.

Four alleged illegal miners were arrested and mining equipment seized at Atok in Limpopo recently after a raid by police in the area.

SAPS Sekhukhune District Task Team swooped on an old mining shaft on Friday and found a group illegally mining. When discovered, the suspects fled in different directions.

Among the equipment seized were eight generators, 11 jackhammers and one water pump.

The four suspects arrested will soon appear before Sekhukhune Magistrate’s Court.

Zama zama shootout with an airgun

In a separate incident, a brazen illegal miner was shot after he apparently threatened to shoot police officers who confronted him in Boilhill, Mjindini Trust, Barberton, on Friday afternoon.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said law enforcement officers from the National Intervention Unit (NIU) were in the area to try stop illegal mining and related crimes when they found the suspect and an accomplice.

Bid to escape

“As the officers closed in on the suspects, one of them made a desperate bid to escape, leaving the primary suspect behind.

“Law enforcement pursued the fleeing individual while attempting to apprehend the remaining suspect. The situation took a turn when the suspect produced a firearm, apparently with the intention of using it against the officers,” Mohlala said.

Police shot back, striking the 45-year-old suspect suspect.

“He sustained injuries as a result and was subsequently taken into custody. He was transported to a medical facility under police guard for necessary treatment,” he said.

The firearm in the suspect’s possession was later found to have been an airgun.

“The incident has seen the suspect now face multiple charges, including attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm, brandishing a firearm, and involvement in illegal mining activities. Additional charges could potentially be added as the investigation progresses,” he said.

The apprehended suspect is expected to appear in court soon, while police continue to search for the second suspect.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has also initiated its own investigation into the incident, focused on the use of force by the police officers and the circumstances leading to the confrontation.