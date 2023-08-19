Undocumented persons arrested at abandoned mine in North West

The Illicit Mining Task Team raided an abandoned mine site in Stilfontein.

A total of 82 suspected undocumented individuals were arrested at an abandoned mine and targeted buildings located in Stilfontein over the course of two days this week, in a series of coordinated operations by law enforcement agencies led by the Illicit Mining Task Team.

According to police reports, the operation, aimed at curbing illicit activities and enforcing immigration laws, sought to uphold the integrity of the state’s borders.

Abandoned mine

Police spokesperson, Colonel Adéle Myburgh, explained that the operation commenced on Tuesday, 15 August 2023, when the Illicit Mining Task Team raided an abandoned mine site in Stilfontein. “Acting on credible intelligence, the team apprehended a group of 24 suspects believed to be citizens of Lesotho,” she confirmed.

“Their lack of proper documentation was brought to the attention of the Department of Home Affairs. Subsequently, on Thursday, 17 August 2023, the suspects appeared before the Stilfontein Magistrates’ Court to face charges related to their unlawful presence in the country.

“Notably, one of the apprehended individuals was found to be in possession of illegal ammunition, further outlining the seriousness of the operation,” she confirmed.

She said that the joint operation was as a result of the collaboration of various law enforcement units, including the National Intervention Unit (NIU), K9, Tactical Response Team (TRT), Public Order Policing (POP), the Department of Home Affairs, and mine security.

Phase two

On Wednesday, 16 August 2023, a second phase of the operation unfolded within the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District. This time, Myburgh said that collaborative efforts involved the K9 unit, Mounted Unit, TRT, Flying Squad, POP, and Visible Policing units. She said the units converged on Potchefstroom Wandellaan, a central business district (CBD) locale, where they conducted searches at residential buildings in the area. “Through searches of targeted buildings, a total of 58 suspected undocumented individuals, primarily of Malawian origin, were apprehended,” Myburgh said.

As the week progressed, these individuals faced legal proceedings, appearing before the Potchefstroom Magistrates’ Court, where their immigration status was checked. Myburgh noted that Department of Home Affairs played a pivotal role in ensuring the proper processing of the detainees.

In the wake of these highly successful operations, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, the Provincial Commissioner of North West, expressed his profound appreciation for the dedication and synergy exhibited by the diverse teams involved.