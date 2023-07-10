Another freezing night for Gauteng as Ekurhuleni EMS remains on alert

By Faizel Patel

With another freezing night in store for Gauteng, Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) has assured residents that they will be on high alert for any emergency that may arise.

Regional forecaster Gauteng Weather warned of another bitterly cold evening in the province.

“Another bitterly cold night in Gauteng, with temperatures as low as -6°C expected in parts of the West Rand in the early hours of Tuesday.”

Very cold conditions are also expected across the Eastern Cape province with widespread frost in the morning.

Pets

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson William Ntladi said the extremely cold conditions do not only affect human beings, but they also affect animals.

“Those who are owners of pets that generally sleep and stay outside are advised to consider keeping them in a warm place as well. Temperatures are expected to drop very low going into the week leading to frostbites and hypothermia to those exposed.”

“The city’s Disaster and Emergency Management Services, firefighters and disaster teams remain on high alert for the frigid conditions as focused by the South African Weather Services (SAWS),” Ntladi said.

Ntladi has also urged communities to remain vigilant, moreover when using heat sources to keep warm.

“As the temperatures drop, the risk of a fire in your home, office and workshop rises.”

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Morning frost, otherwise fine and cold to very cold. The expected UVB sunburn index: high.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog patches on the escarpment and Highveld, otherwise partly cloudy and very cold to cold but cloudy in the east with isolated morning showers and rain in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and cold but cloudy in the east with isolated morning showers and rain.

North West: Morning frost in the west, otherwise fine and cold to cool.

Free State: Partly cloudy in the extreme east at first, otherwise fine and cold with morning frost in places.

Northern Cape: Morning fog patches in the extreme south-east, otherwise fine and cool to cold but very cold in the southern parts. Morning frost in places in the east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly to easterly.

Western Cape: Morning fog patches in the east, otherwise fine and cold to cool. The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly east of Cape Agulhas in the morning, becoming easterly, otherwise moderate to fresh south-easterly to easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Very cold in places over northern interior with morning frost, otherwise fine and cold, but cool in places along the coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly, becoming light south westerly in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy in places along the coast at first, otherwise fine and cold, but very cold with morning frost in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate south westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Cloudy in the north-east, otherwise partly and cold but with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior. It will be very cold in the west.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly, The expected UVB sunburn index: moderate.