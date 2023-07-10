Snow in Gauteng: Monday possibly coldest day in 12 years

By Faizel Patel

With several areas in Gauteng blanketed in snow, regional forecaster Gauteng Weather said the freezing daytime temperatures may be in contention for one of the coldest days in 12 years.

Residents across the province including several areas in Johannesburg woke up to a winter wonderland on Monday, with many taking to social media to share images and videos of snowfalls in their communities.

South African Weather Service (Saws) forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela told The Citizen that the snowfall was coupled with extremely cold conditions.

Gauteng Weather said Monday, 10 July, may be one of the coldest days in years.

“Daytime temperatures in contention for one coldest days of the past 12 years, due to a strong cold front,” Gauteng Weather tweeted.

Snow in Gauteng

Meanwhile, the Saws said the snowfall in Gauteng was due to the upper-trough system.

A cold front caused a significant drop in temperatures over Gauteng today. The maximum temperatures are expected to reach 13°C in the northern areas of Gauteng, with minimum temperatures recorded to have met criteria for snowy conditions.

“Snow was observed in the areas such as Soweto, Alberton and Roodepoort. Other areas include the eastern areas of Gauteng − Heidelberg and parts of Vosloorus. Most of the snow that was observed since morning was over Heidelberg,” Saws said.

The weather service added that light snowfall and sleet are still possible over the Highveld and the escarpment of Mpumalanga on Monday where expected temperatures for areas such as Dullstroom, Belfast, Roossenekal, Mariepskop, Mount Anderson and Ermelo will not exceed 6°C.

Impacts

The public and small stock farmers are advised that the very cold, wet and windy conditions may pose a risk to livestock, vulnerable crops and plants. Severe frost is expected overnight as well as on Wednesday morning. The public is also warned to keep warm during these cold conditions.” Saws said.

Emergency services

Meanwhile Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Nana Radebe said they will be on high alert during the freezing weather.

“It is around this time when we respond to most fires and we record a high number of fatalities. We would like to urge communities to take the necessary precautions when dealing with heating appliances.

“Do not leave heaters and stoves unattended and also let’s make sure kids are supervised when they are using heaters to keep warm. We would also like to urge communities to not leave candles and imbawula unsupervised,” said Radebe.

