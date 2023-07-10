WATCH: JUST IN Winter wonderland, it’s snowing in Joburg!

By Faizel Patel

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has confirmed that it is snowing in Johannesburg.

Forecast Lehlohonolo Thobela told The Citizen that snowfall has been reported in various parts of the city.

“It is snowing in Johannesburg, especially in the southern parts spreading over to the eastern parts. The main observations are mainly over Soweto, some areas of Roodepoort, Heidelberg, Alberton as well as some areas in east of Johannesburg.

“The snow comes with very cold conditions expected to last until the end of the week,” Thobela said.

Joburg residents shared videos of the snow…

The last time it snowed in Johannesburg was in August 2012.

