Weather: Comprehensive guide for Wednesday, 20 September

Stay ahead of the weather curve with this comprehensive forecast, featuring extreme fire risks, damaging waves, and variable conditions.

The SA Weather Service (Saws) issued its latest forecast for 20 September, outlining a range of weather conditions across the country.

From damaging waves and extreme fire risks to varied provincial weather outlooks, here’s what to expect on Wednesday.

Weather warnings, 20 September

A yellow level 1 warning for damaging waves will be in effect from Cape Point to Port Alfred. By the afternoon, conditions will improve west of Plettenberg Bay.

Residents have been warned to anticipate interruptions in beach activities and the possibility of smaller boats taking on water or even capsising.

Fire warnings

Perilous fire conditions are expected in the following regions:

The John Taolo Gaetsewe District Municipality in the Northern Cape,

Moses Kotane Local Municipality in the North-West,

Certain Local Municipalities in Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal provinces.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect from your province

Gauteng:

A mix of sun and clouds, warm temperatures, and an extreme UVB sunburn index.

Mpumalanga:

Warm to hot conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers mainly in the north.

Limpopo:

Hot and partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers in the southeast.

North-West Province:

Pleasantly warm to hot weather is expected.

Free State:

Overall fine and warm conditions.

Northern Cape:

Morning fog along the coast, otherwise fine and warm but leaning towards cool in the southern areas.

Western Cape:

Morning rain in some areas, otherwise partly cloudy to sunny with strong afternoon winds along the southwest coast.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Morning clouds will give way to a mostly fine and warm day, with light rain along the coast.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Mostly fine but some morning and evening fog and drizzle in the southern areas.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Hot in the northwest, but isolated showers are expected in the east by the afternoon.

Coastal Wind Patterns:

Variable winds are expected along the coast, ranging from light southerly to fresh north-easterly.