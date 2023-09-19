Fiery hell: EC teacher allegedly forced teen at gunpoint into veldfire

A 16-year-old teenager is fighting for his life after a teacher allegedly doused him in petrol and forced him into a veldfire at gunpoint.

An Eastern Cape teenager is fighting for his life after a teacher allegedly forced him into a veldfire. Photo: iStock

A learner from Zingqutu, a village outside Komani in the Eastern Cape, is in a critical condition in hospital following a shock incident two weeks ago in which a teacher allegedly forced him to walk into a blazing veldfire.

The 16-year-old teenager sustained third-degree burns in the horror ordeal which is currently under investigation by the Eastern Cape Department of Education and the police.

Brother recounts how teen was allegedly set on fire by teacher

The learner’s brother, who cannot be named to protect the teen’s identity, told News24 that his brother was on his way home from another village when he came across the teacher in a field.

“The teacher started a veldfire and, my brother alleges, he pointed a gun at him. He then doused him with petrol and told him to jump in the fire,” his distraught brother said.

“[The teacher] said he wanted his chickens that village boys stole, with my brother included. The incident happened about six months ago and the villagers punished the boys. We thought all was well until that Saturday when we were told that my brother was set on fire.”

He explained that his brother escaped from the fiery hell and ran to a nearby house where he was still able to tell people what had happened before he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

ALSO READ: Two Eastern Cape families die in shack fires

‘Threatening calls’

According to the injured teen’s brother, the family has been receiving threatening calls from the teacher’s wife.

“My brother fears for his life as he thinks the teacher will come back and finish him off while in the hospital,” he added.

ALSO READ: Eastern Cape mother allegedly poisons three kids before taking own life

MEC praises police for swift arrest

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said police have arrested a 59-year-old man for his alleged involvement in the attempted murder of the teenage boy.

“It is alleged that the suspect doused the boy with petrol and set him alight,” Nkohli said.

Provincial Health MEC Fundile Gade commended the police for the swift arrest and said the strongest action possible must be taken to set an example and remind those given the task of protecting children to do so rather than harm them.

NOW READ: WATCH: Welkom school faces allegations of racism after boy strangled by another pupil while teacher watches